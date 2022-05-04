Spread the love

Award-winning Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Kourosh Maddahi has been one of Beverly Hills premier cosmetic specialists for over three decades. During that time he has developed his practice to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for people looking to transform their smiles.

After graduating with honors from UCLA in 1983, Dr. Maddahi completed his dental degree at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1987 and opened his Beverly Hills dental office later that same year.

Since then more than 6,000 patients have come through our doors to take advantage of Dr. Maddahi’s award-winning treatment.

Thank you for taking time to do this interview. Before we begin, please let us know what inspires your work?

In terms of dentistry, my inspiration comes from finding solutions to all of the challenges that arise when creating smiles that my patients have always dreamed of.

What is new and coming up next for you?

I am working on a disruptive oral care product brand named Lumineux. It is the first certified non-toxic, peroxide free, and microbiome safe line of oral care products in the world. In the past 70 years dental research has been focused on killing bacteria, since bacteria causes cavities, gum disease and bad breath. However, more than 98% of the bacteria in our mouths are good, healthy bacteria that protest us against infection and disease. It took about 20 years of research and unprecedented scientific studies to discover that it is the toxins that bacteria release, not the bacteria themselves, that are the main cause of cavities, gum disease and bad breath. This was an important and very disruptive discovery, as it has led to the conclusion that using products that wipe out the body’s bacteria to get to a small percentage that are excreting toxins, is actually not the correct approach, and can cause long-term health repercussions for people. Luminuex is the first oral care line backed by 57 studies that neutralizes bacterial toxins rather than killing bacteria.

Tell us more about THE TOXIC OVERLOAD book and who needs to read this?

The Toxic Overload is the culmination of 35 years of research and clinical experience. It sheds light on the importance of Oral Microbiome as the first line of defense and the relationship between oral health and whole body health. This book is best for people that are seeking simple ways to have a healthy life style which would promote longevity.

How does our diet affect our mouth? Teeth?

Please elaborate on the do’s and don’ts of overall mouth maintenance. Diet has a huge impact on the teeth. For example processed sugar is the number one cause of decay. By limiting the amount of processed sugar one can greatly decrease cavities. Acidic foods such as lemons, limes, grapefruits and oranges also impacts the enamel of the teeth. Diluting lemon with 16 oz of water and limiting other acidic food to one to two times a week would also protect your enamel from erosion.

What is the microbiome diet and who should use it?

Microbiome diet is a diet that does not destroy the microbiome in the mouth or the gut. For example consuming non-pesticide fruits and vegetables, or grass-fed meat with no antibiotics or hormones, is key to maintaining a healthy and balanced microbiome. Also, not using antiseptic mouthwash and toothpaste that kill the bacteria. The Microbiome diet is for individuals that care about longevity, health and protection of the body’s natural immunity, through reduction of inflammation and toxicity.

Are your offices COVID friendly?

Yes. How do you protect yourself, your staff and most importantly your patients? We all wear mask and gloves and shields, patients have to fill out a questioner about their health and whereabouts. All staff members are vaccinated.

Do you have a quick guide to overall dental health that is easy to follow?

Brushing and rinsing with mouthwash at least twice a day, and flossing at least once. Get a check-up and cleaning at a dental office twice a year. Limit consumption of processed sugar.

What are you working on next?

Promoting my newest revolutionary product, the Bright2 Pen. This pen is the first of its kind. It’s both a stain repellent and a whitening pen. You can brush the gel on your teeth, wait 60 seconds before consuming tea, coffee, red wine, green juice and red juice and you won’t get any staining. After about 30 minutes you’ll see whitening as well. For best results it should be used 14 days in a row. It does not contain any peroxide so there is no sensitivity.

Have you thought about having your own reality show?

Reality show, no. But podcast, yes! I would love to interview experts in the healthcare and fitness fields to give people a deeper understanding of how to achieve long-term health and wellness.



How can our readers follow you?

Instagram: @The_smile_expert

@Lumineuxhealth