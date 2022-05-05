Spread the love

Angel Stadium in 2022 is a must visit just to watch Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Los Angels. Beyond baseball, perfect weather and a beautiful stadium, Angel Stadium has taken the culinary experience to an elite level and the one spot that brings it all together is Brewery X, located in the right field club level.

Beef Birria Nachos

Brewery X is the stadium experience that once you do it, that will be your go-to for all Angel games in the future. You have to start off with the location, you are elevated and starting right down the first base line, a truly epic view that spans across the field from these outdoor tables. Inside Brewery X you have a more casual and fun setting that is great to hang out with friends and catch up between innings while grabbing a seat and a beer at the Brewery X bar.

Executive Chef Hugo Miranda

Executive Chef Hugo Miranda took on the task of elevating the menu throughout Angel Stadium and came through in tasty fashion throughout the stadium and Brewery X is proof of that. Brewery X certainly has baseball staples of any baseball experience such as the House Made Jumbo Pretzel. This pretzel lives up to its name as it is jumbo enough to feed a table of baseball fans and house made in that Chef Hugo makes these fresh daily for every game. The pretzel isn’t just giant, it has that aura of fresh out of the oven, slightly toast on the outside and fluffy and warm on the inside and then it comes with incredible homemade mustard and cheese sauce made with Brewery X beer. Whether it is at a brewery, restaurant or ballpark, this pretzel is as good as it gets. The loaded menu also features nachos and tacos that are centered around the tender and flavorful beef birria. You can also go with a classic favorite with the smoked Jamaican jerk chicken wings or the healthier alternative, teriyaki chicken lettuce wraps.

House Made Jumbo Pretzel

The beer lineup is about as good as you will find in any ballpark across America. The Brewery X IPA is hoppy and has everything you want in a powerfully strong IPA and for the more subtle IPA, the Slap & Tickle is less hoppy but still full of flavorful and a wide range of fruit notes throughout. There really is a beer for everyone at Brewery X and they also have a nice selection of seltzers, including the made for a hot summer day at the ballpark, watermelon and lime version.

View from Brewery X

Brewery X

Angel Stadium decided to pair with a local brewery and Brewery X does not disappoint, bringing a plethora of great beers while showcasing the best of Anaheim. Baseball, beer and great food, that is the trio that bring baseball fans to the park and Angel Stadium and Brewery X bring you the best of all three.

For more information on dining options, visit: Angel Stadium

If you are planning on visiting Brewery X, reservations are a great idea.