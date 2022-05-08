Spread the love

It’s been two long years since we last gathered for the Israeli Film Festival and it was good to be getting back together celebrating the newest Israeli films with founder/ executive director (actor and musician, too) Meir Fenigstein. Not only has he done 35 events in the Los Angeles area but 25 festivals in New York, 5 in Chicago, 12 in Miami, and One in Boston. This festival is unique in that it will be both in person and online until May 26,2022.

Ehud Bleiberg and Meir Fenigstein at the 35th Israel Film Festival

The glorious night celebrating the 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles began with the sponsor luncheon on April 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel, which honored actor, producer, director Henry Winkler with the 2022 IFF Career Achievement Award and real estate investor David Wiener with the 2022 IFF Humanitarian Award.

On the evening of May 5th, which also celebrated the 74th Israeli Independence Day, we gathered at the Saban Theatre on Wilshire and were privileged to see producer Ehud Bleiberg’s Image of Victory. Bleiberg’s film, The Band’s Visit, had been previously honored at prior film festivals.

Avi Nesher – writer/ director and Joy Reiger, actress, Image of Victory

Image of Victory, written and directed by Avi Nesher, tells the emotional true story of the destruction of Nitzanim, a southern kibbutz, during the War of Independence whose valiant volunteers challenged the Egyptian army when the king, desperate for any small victory, ordered the kibbutz to be destroyed. Mira, a young mother at the colony, is forced to make an impossible choice when she realizes the true cost of war.

Another honored this night was writer/director Hagai Levi, for his work in television and given the 2022 IFF Achievement in Television Award.

Simon’s Catering, who provided the food, offered a lavish variety of both vegan and meat treats as well as an extravagant dessert tray after the movie. And among the many who worked on the committee were chairman Arnon Milchan, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, and Stacey Farish while on the honorary committee were Daphna Ziman, Irwin Winkler, Rob Reiner, Dustin Hoffman, Goldie Hawn, Richard Dreyfuss, Michael Douglas, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, Gila Almagor, Robert DeNiro, Peter Guber, Lainie Kazan, Mike Medavoy, Avi Lerner, David Matalon, Bette Midler, Hon. Hillel Newman, Jane Rosenthal, Mark Teitelbaum, Douglas Warner, Nina Tassler, Lynne Segall, Katriel Schory, Amir J. Malin, Maestro Zubin Mehta, Danny Dimbort, Arthur Cohn, Rick Feldman, Meyer Gottlieb, Avi Arad, Beny Alagem and Stanley Black.

35th Israel Film Festival.

Mike Burstyn, Meir Fenigstein, Boaz Davidson, Ehud Bleiberg at 35th Israel Film Festival

There are a wide variety of films- narrative – both drama, family stories, historicals, and comedy – as well as documentaries – enough to entertain you for weeks to come. So check the schedule out on the Israel Film Festival site.

The mission of this 501c3 IsaFest Foundation is to spotlight Israel’s thriving film and television industry and to enrich the American vision of Israeli life and culture. All screening tickets with a variety of packages are available for sale on the Festival website. Festival screenings show at the Lumiere Cinema’s Music Hall Theater (Beverly Hills) and the Laemmle Town Center 5 (Encino). Connect with the 35th Israel Film Festival on Facebook (The Israel Film Festival), Instagram @IsraelFilmFestival, and Twitter @IsraelFilmFest for festival news and highlights, and join the conversation with #IsraelFilmFestival.