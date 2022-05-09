Spread the love

There was no shortage of Olympic medals for this year’s U.S. Figure Skating team at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The highlight was the dominating Gold Medal performance of Nathan Chen. But equally as exciting was the Silver medal won by the United States in the Figure Skating Team event, where stellar performances from both Ice Dance couples secured the U.S. its best finish ever. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will feature all of the U.S. figure skating Olympic medal winners, plus many more members of Team USA. The Tour will visit Seattle, WA on Saturday, May 28th for a 7:30 PM performance at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle, WA is one of the last stops for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour. Some of the other cities include: Chicago, IL (May 14), Salt Lake City, UT (May 18), Anaheim, CA (May 21), Boise, ID (May 26), and ending in Portland, OR (May 29). For a full schedule and to see additional cities check out the tour schedule online.

Nathan Chen with group photo credit-Olga Trofimova

After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, U.S. figure skating fans will have the opportunity to celebrate both the bevy of medals and the return of live figure skating. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team this spring starting with our 2022 U.S. Olympic Medalists: 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Nathan Chen; 2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze Medalists, four-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier; 2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, three-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, two-time World Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou; and 2022 Olympic Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen.

Knierim-Frazier Newark photo credit-Andrew Maclean

This cast of luminaries will also be joined by: Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; 2022 World Bronze Medalist and two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; 2022 U.S. Champion Mariah Bell; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu. Stars on Ice is also proud to announce that four-time U.S. Bronze Medalists and U.S. Olympians Kaitlin Hawayek & Jean-Luc Baker will join the Tour as special guest skaters in Seattle.

Jason Brown photo credit-U.S. Figure Skating

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour are on sale now. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.starsonice.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

Stars on Ice is pleased to have Kosé as an Associate Sponsor and Us Weekly as the Official Lifestyle Media Partner for the 2022 Tour.

Mirai Nagasu photo credit Sharon Sipple Stars on Ice

Stars on Ice continues to be a pioneer in figure skating by offering fans the rare opportunity to witness some of the world’s most creative and cherished champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines. Founded and produced by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Stars on Ice is one of the premier family entertainment events in the U.S., and the only figure skating tour in America that has annually brought fans the greatest performances and competitors from around the globe.

About Stars on Ice

Founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton, the Stars on Ice tour has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last three decades. Past Tour performers include Olympic Gold Medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Tara Lipinski and Ekaterina Gordeeva. The Tour has won three Emmy Awards, one ACE Cable Award (Best Sports Special), and is recognized as the finest ice production in the world. Stars on Ice is produced by IMG, the global leader in sports, events, media and fashion. For more information about the Tour, visit www.starsonice.com. Keep in touch with Stars on Ice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @starsonice.