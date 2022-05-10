Spread the love

The 15th Annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon award ceremony will be held at The Pierre Hotel (NYC) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The Luncheon is attended by nearly 400 members of the apparel, financial, media, real estate, retail, and licensing industries. Co-founder at FASHINNOVATION, entrepreneur, and author, Jordana Guimarães will receive the Women of Inspiration Award, a special distinction granted to leader women who inspire others with their work and persona by the Delivering Good Organization. The key phrase of this year’s Women of Inspiration Luncheon is “Celebrating Commitment, Collaboration & Community”. The 15th Luncheon will have as host @Tijana Ibrahimovic, founder, and developer of the POP Style TV channel and multi-media, who has also been a panel moderator in three editions of FASHINNOVATION‘s Worldwide Talks.

About receiving the award, Jordana manifested: “I wanted to share it with all of you, since you have been such a supporter and huge inspiration of my work and mission with Fashinnovation. Being awarded as the woman of the year in inspiration this year leaves me beyond humbled, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support and most of all inspiration you’ve provided to me. Thank you!”

ABOUT DELIVERING GOOD

Founded 35 years ago, Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. It unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise, effectively distributed through a network of agency partners to offer hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals.

The institution declares itself as the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home, and children’s industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help people in need. 98% of Delivering Good‘s revenue is dedicated to its charitable program of distributing apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other useful items. Since 1985, over $2 billion of donated products have been distributed through our network of community partners, serving individuals and families affected by poverty and disaster worldwide.



