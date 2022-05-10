Spread the love

The airport hotel has a mystique of simply getting you through the night as you are waiting for a flight or through a delay. The Los Angeles Airport Marriott has created a hotel that goes so far beyond those expectations, you will look forward to your stay and you won’t need a flight out of LAX as an excuse for a visit.

Walking through the front doors of LAX Marriott, the surrounding airport quickly leaves your mind as you are introduced to this beautiful and modern designed hotel. The striking property is highlighted throughout from check-in to your room with off-white colors that are complimented by a perfect wood brown. The beauty of the hotel is something you would expect to find at some of the best in downtown Los Angeles or vacation spots in Orange County. The appearance lets you know you are in for a high-end experience and you quickly find that the staff and service is at the same high level.

Pool (Photo Courtesy Los Angeles Airport Marriott)

In terms of a vacation, the rooms at LAX Marriott can take you from a wonderful solo room to one that takes care of the whole family. All are beautiful and luxurious and perfect after a long day of whatever your day is packed with. In addition to staying with style of the entire property, they have all the modern amenities you would want in a room. There are so many reasons to stay here: you are right up the road from SOFI Stadium to take in a concert or a Rams game, you can hop on the freeway to visit Los Angeles or spend the day at any theme park or simply enjoy the majestic pool setting on the property. One of the key points of the LAX Marriott not to miss out on is the fitness center. Whether it is vacation or a layover, getting in a workout can be an afterthought. The gym here is loaded with some of the finest equipment around and will guarantee a great workout.

Room with a View (Photo Courtesy Los Angeles Airport Marriott)

The trio of dining options at the LAX Marriott is simply good across the board, that you truly never have to leave the property to enjoy some of the best food in all of Los Angeles. You can choose from the casual Hangar 18 Bar + Kitchen, to one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles, JW Steakhouse, and finally there is no better way to begin your day than at Social Market & Eatery. The fact that you have three very distinct and fabulous restaurants within steps of each other is incredible. And for good measure they have a Starbucks on the property.

Southern California has become home to a long list of wonderful local breweries, so much so that you can take a tour and enjoy quite a variety while you are in the Los Angeles area. Hangar 18 Bar + Kitchen gives you their own tour with a long list of local beers on tap including: Three Weavers, Absolution Brewery, El Segundo Brewing Co., Angel City Brewery and Golden Road just to name a few. Hangar 18 gets creative with their cocktails and food, while bringing the flavors of Los Angeles to the menu in their own way. Some great options include the pub fries that feature pork belly, sd fish tacos and the must try Pineapple Express, which is a half pineapple stuffed with shrimp, coconut, cilantro and sriacha soy glazer. Not only a show stopper when it is presented, as it looks like a vacation is being served to you, they are just as good as the appearance. Food, beer and cocktails define Hangar 18, but you also get televisions galore including your own television in your booth. And if needed, you can have a little more private dining experience depending upon the size of your group.

Pineapple Express at Hangar 18

The JW Steakhouse is everything that you would want from a steakhouse, it has the classic look and feel, service that is flawless and a lineup of beef that will appease any steak lover. The JW serves USDA prime grain-fed beef and the quality comes through in every cut. Executive Chef Victor Miguel has every cut of beef you could think of as well pan roasted sea bass, his West Coast Bouillabaisse and one of the best versions of rack of lamb you will ever experience. No steakhouse can be complete without a wine to pair with dinner and the JW has a lengthy list of wines to choose from including a special Sommelier list of wines rated 93 points and higher that they recommend. If you prefer a cocktail, the LAX Marriott master of mixology Ichiro has a long list of craft cocktails including the unique, smoke-infused Honey Don’t Leave LA made with Eagle Rare Bourbon.

JW Steakhouse (Photo Courtesy Los Angeles Airport Marriott)

Bees Knees

M Club Lounge Sitting Area (Photo Courtesy Los Angeles Airport Marriott)

The Los Angeles Airport Marriott takes the experience one step further for guests who are Marriott Platinum Premier or Platinum Elite members along with guests staying in the upgraded M Club Lounge guest rooms, they have access to the M Club Lounge. The 4,000 square foot lounge is located on the 18th floor, giving you a beautiful view into downtown Los Angeles. The M Club Lounge is just a perfect place to relax, meet up in the morning for breakfast before you start your day or to enjoy a cocktail from the beautiful bar along with some complimentary light bites. Coffee, televisions and a business center, the M Club Lounge makes being a member well worth it.

Fitness Center

Being located near LAX and centrally located to so much of Los Angeles, LAX Marriott makes for a wonderful location to hold meetings and events as well as a wedding venue. It is amazing the size of the meeting spaces that allow you to enjoy a small group or your entire company under one roof as LAX Marriott has 33 meeting rooms and over 55,000 square feet of meeting space. Whatever the occasion, you can also take advantage of the culinary team and design your experience with them.

LAX Marriott is a perfect pre or post flight night to recharge or to make your travels more convenient. While that is one great part of this location, there is so much more it has to offer. You can make this your vacation home, adventure out and make your way back knowing you have this great venue waiting. You can make this is a staycation as it truly a great way to get away and feel like you are in a different world. Whatever reason you choose to stay at LAX Marriott, you can always be guaranteed an experience that is on par with any of the finest hotels in all of Los Angeles.

For more information, visit: LAX Marriott