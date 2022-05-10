Spread the love

Georja Umano’s recently published book, “Terriers in the Jungle”, her first novel, has been wildly well received, winning three prizes that include: First Place Winner in Animal Fiction: The BookFest 2022 and the Pinnacle Award 2022: Best Book in Animals & Pets (Natl. Assoc. of Book Entrepreneurs). This is a charming story that has sprinklings of unique drawings throughout. Getting to know Roxie and Romeo was a great adventure.

Georja Umano and her new novel

About Georja Umano-

Georja Umano is an animal activist who has organized, spoken and written about animals and animal causes in the US, Italy and Kenya, especially in the fields of elephant and wildlife conservation. She is also a film, TV and theatre actress and stand-up comedian as well as teacher and journalist. She has earned a B.A. in English Literature at LeMoyne College and an M.A. in Educational Theatre at New York University.

Roxie and Romie chasing crabs at night on Indian Ocean

Georja Urmano graciously agreed to answer questions related to this new book.

You and your husband spent two years in Africa. What was your primary goal in arranging this stay?

The primary reason we went was I wanted to be near and find ways to help elephants. I’d been an elephant advocate for many years and co organized elephant and wildlife marches, spoken at events. Gerald and I traveled to Kenya several times as I was writing articles for Splash Magazines about elephant conservation and travel there.

Roxie in Indian Ocean

Terriers in the Jungle is your first novel. What prompted your decision to write a novel?

When we went there to stay I wanted to do a project there. I thought it would be a video project about the way various communities deal with human animal conflict. But I’m not a videographer and couldn’t find the right set up to do it by myself. I wanted to work at Sheldrick. Wildlife Trust or with one of the several conservationists I had interviewed but the govt was not giving work permits to foreigners in conservation at that time. I was offered a job as environmental Director of a rescue group for young girls who were raped and had babies. They never return to school. They are in the population of rural less educated farmers who build homesteads and farms on the ancient migratory routes of the animals and many end up shooting them with poison arrows. I figured I could teach the girls about nature and animals and to be caretakers of them.

Is this novel directed to any specific age or cultural group?

I wanted people to learn more about conservation and how amazing rescued dogs can be. It turns out many have told me it’s good for kids. One friend said she wanted to get a copy for her 6-year-old grandson. ( it’s a very literate family!) It’s basically mostly for animal and nature lovers. Most kids love animals.

Roxie playing with Amigo Kenyan beach dog

In the novel you allow the story of the time in Africa to be told by your two terriers. What are the terriers able to share with the readers that you can’t share directly?

It shows their personalities their smarts, their hopes and fears when they talk about their experiences themselves. It was also fun to imagine what they are thinking. They’re my best friends– I am very tuned into them. And have watched them go through emotions.

Your terriers are rescue terriers. Is there anything about this process that you would like to share?

Rescue dogs are the best. They know they’ve been rescued and they are grateful.

Roxie in Indian Ocean

You are the recent recipient of three book awards. Can you share some of your thoughts about these honors?

It’s thrilling to win. Not too many months ago I didn’t know how I was going to get it published and now three awards! The two first place awards from Book Fest and Pinnacle Awards are great and the silver award I’m very proud of because they say they are the largest book award competition in the world.

Photos are courtesy of Georja Umano

