Spread the love

Red Rock Casino continues to elevate its gaming experience with the debut of a sophisticated High Limit Room set to raise the bar on Thursday, May 5. One of many enhancements coming to Red Rock this year, the elegant new High Limit Room will offer savvy players an upscale, intimate gaming experience in an inviting and chic environment. The 9,000-square-foot gaming room features top-tier high limit games double deck blackjack, shoe blackjack, baccarat, single zero roulette, as well as a dedicated cage, bar, and plush seating spaces for socializing.

Upon entering, guests are immediately welcomed into the intimate High Limit Room with warm tones, soft lighting, and a service-focused gaming area. Two additional spaces inside the High Limit Room offer guests selected high stakes wagers in an intimate setting. As an additional amenity, players will be treated to the resort’s outstanding butler service while gaming, receiving the same on-demand style attention VIP guests expect at Red Rock Casino.

“From the limits, games offered, and the impeccable service, we are looking forward to offering our guests, locals and visitors alike, an unparalleled high limit gaming experience,” said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. “The new high limit room will complement our luxury suite experience and fine dining program.”

A curved 11-seat bar will offer a selection of high limit bar top games alongside a bespoke hand-crafted cocktail experience inspired by classic cocktails with a premium twist.

The Boss Old Fashioned (Courtesy Station Casinos)

The standout cocktails include:

The “Boss” Old Fashioned ($175), featuring Whistlepig Boss Hog, Smoked cherry demerara, cocoa, Seville orange bitters topped with gold-dusted chocolate and cherry caviar

($175), featuring Whistlepig Boss Hog, Smoked cherry demerara, cocoa, Seville orange bitters topped with gold-dusted chocolate and cherry caviar Penicillin ($48), Johnnie Walker Blue, Lagavulin 16 year, ginger

($48), Johnnie Walker Blue, Lagavulin 16 year, ginger Espresso Martini ($24), Stoli Elit, Galiano Ristretto, Licor 43, espresso, orange oil

($24), Stoli Elit, Galiano Ristretto, Licor 43, espresso, orange oil Sidecar ($44), Hennessy VSOP, Veuve Clicquot, Caribbean pineapple, passionfruit, citrus, spiced sugar.

Sidecar (Courtesy Station Casinos)

The stunning room’s ambiance is capped by a dramatic centerpiece designed and fabricated custom for the space. Made of a bronze mesh and suspended from the ceiling, the piece is 64-feet long and winds along with the ceiling. Beautiful art pieces complement and enhance the warm interiors throughout. The new High Limit Room will be open 24 hours a day, beginning Thursday, May 5.

About Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is one of Las Vegas’ premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features nearly 800 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, poker room, race and sports book and a variety of table games. The property’s restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille’s BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Osteria Fiorella, Lucky Penny and several casual dining options. Other amenities include one-of-a-kind luxury suites, stunning meeting and event spaces and Kid’s Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit www.redrockresort.com.