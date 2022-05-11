Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Ty March – photo courtesy of Ty March

Rising young Nashville country artist, Country Boy Ty March, born and raised in Carlisle PA, blazes forward in his country/pop career with the release of “Gasoline” earlier in 2022 and his single”Fact,” following in March 2022. Coming soon is my favorite “Angel Eyes.”

March started his music career at age thirteen and has been in bands ever since. Music is his life. Straight out of high school he started touring as a drummer in bands that were started with friends. Eventually, he landed a spot as a drummer with an Australian metal band called “Capture the Crown.”

Ty March – photo courtesy of Ty March

The Band signed with Sumerian Records, a big record label in the metal scene. Capture the Crown toured with big bands Of Mice and Men, and Attila, playing to thousands of fans every night. Capture the Crown played to sold out venues when they eventually did a solo tour.

In time, Capture the Crown, was endorsed by LTD guitars. When they toured the facility the band members were given acoustic guitars. Ty found himself listening to more country music than metal. One day he picked up the guitar and started writing country songs. He became obsessed with songwriting, and knew 250% that the time had come to quit the band, and start his solo country music career. In 2014, Ty March, left Capture the Crown, and the rest is history.

Ty posted a couple of his songs on Facebook, and in the summer of 2015, his now good buddy, Jody Stevens, who has written songs for Jason Aldean, Luke Bryon, and Jake Owens, told March he needed to take a trip to Nashville. He became a full time resident in November of 2015. He was hooked and six years later is still there writing and producing his own songs.

Ty March – photo courtesy of Ty March

March’s dad was a huge urban cowboy era country music fan, March grew up listening to the greats Garth Brooks and George Jones, riding along in his dad’s truck. Returning to his roots Ty March has come full circle.

