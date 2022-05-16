Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Janaya Mahealani Jones, Bryan Banville photo by Karli Cadel

Moonlight Amphitheater opens first five play season with Broadway’s Tony Award – Winning “Best Musical,”Memphis” The Musical. Book & Lyrics by Joe Dipietro and David Bryan. Based on a concept by George W. George. Loosely based on the Memphis Disc jockey Dewey Phillips. Directed and choreographed by Jeffrey Polk. Musical director and conductor Lyndon Pugeda. Come for the music – Reflect on the Journey.

Bryan Banvill, Janaya Mahealani Jones and cast

A romance story between two people who were probably better off not winding up together. It was Memphis, the south, in the fifties. Black and white did not mix. Not even the music. This story is about crazy white Huey. Thus far in his life he hasn’t done much. Huey’s drawn to Delray’s night club, by sweet music that touches his soul. He ventures into the club to find out who the voice belongs to, and his heart is won over by a beautiful person of color, Felicia. Delray, her brother dislikes Huey from the start. Huey is trouble.

Janaya Mahealani Jones and cast photo by Karli Cadel

Huey promises Felicia to get her music on the radio. He goes to every station in town and finally one lets him in. Before the station can blink Huey is taking over the main dis jockey role. After that it’s history. He gets Felicia her chance to be a star in New York, but Huey won’t leave Memphis to be with her.

The soulful score is a blend of 50’s rock ‘n’ roll, soul, gospel and country music. Something for everyone to enjoy performed flawlessly in the background. My favorites, “Someday,” sung by Felicia, her first record. And “The Music of My Soul,” by Felicia and Huey.

Two main characters carry the story. Bryan Banville as Huey Calhoun. Crazy with passion for music he believed people would love. Banville was outrageously spot on lovable. Female lead, Janaya Mahealani Jones,brings the soul as Felicia. Playing Delray her brother, Shaun T. Evans, brought us the family strength and protection. Morgan Carbarry, played Huey’s mom. The minor characters sparkle as they shine the light on the story. The ensemble is two fold, people of color group, and a white group. Without them dancing, singing, and playing walk through characters, the show would not be a grand production. A Broadway quality musical in Vista.

The setting is Delray’s club, with Huey’s home kitchen, up front when needed, a radio station disc jockey booth, and other miscellaneous sets, moving in and around as needed. The costumes were 1950’s both regular and glam wear.

Memphis is an insightful look back into a tempestuous time. Powerful entertainment setting the tone for the season.

Janaya Mahealani Jones, and cast – Photo by Karli Candel

courtesy of Moonlight Amphitheater

