Spread the love

San Francisco & Silicon Valley – If you love classical music and you also love being outdoors in a garden, you won’t want to miss In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild taking place 5:30pm on May 17 and 18 in the Great Meadow of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and then, potentially, May 24 and 25 in Woodside’s Filoli gardens. Rather than a traditional concert hall, each of these amazing locations will be backdrops for live performances where, as per tradition, a 9-foot Steinway grand piano arrives after traveling on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites to be the centerpiece for site-specific programming that connects people with each landscape.

Pianist Van-Anh Nguyen at Flower Piano at San Francisco Botanical Garden (photo courtesy of SFBG)

Founded in 2016 by pianist Hunter Noack, this outdoor music series featuring his own talents and those of special guests takes place in some of America’s most stunning gardens and open areas. Wireless headphones help audiences enjoy the music while seated on their own blankets, in their own comfortable bring-along portable chairs or while walking around, totally unconfined, and exploring whatever wonders the landscapes provide- including sunny meadows, old forest growth, or secret faerie glens. The production company, ”In a Landscape,” has presented over 150 concerts in Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Idaho, California, and Wyoming to over 15,000 people.

The San Francisco Botanical Garden is considered an urban oasis and boasts 55 acres of gardens and open spaces with over 8,000 different kinds of plants from around the world. Picnics are permitted in this venue.

Families enjoying the ”Africa Garden” in the SF Botanical Gardens (photo courtesy of SFBG)

If you are eager to get out and away from the screen to hear live music but, perhaps, are not yet ready to be indoors in a traditional music venue, this may be your golden opportunity!

ACCESSIBILITY

Easy. Level approach under 300 yards distance from parking area to concert site.

TICKETS

SPECIAL OFFER with ticket orders: Preorder now to save 25% on the regular retail price of Hunter Noack’s new album “In a Landscape” on CD, vinyl, or digital download. Click on “Tickets” above to preorder one for yourself, get another as a gift for a friend.

General Admission Tickets: $35

Good Neighbor Tickets: Free

Limited number of FREE tickets available through IN A LANDSCAPE’s Good Neighbor Program*. To see if you qualify, click here. One free Good Neighbor Ticket per order. ID and/or EBT card required at check-in with all Good Neighbor tickets. Click on “Tickets” above for more details.

Please note there are no cancellations, refunds, or exchanges. If you need assistance with your order, email our ticketing office at [email protected]

*Good Neighbor Program: Inspired by the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Music and Theatre Projects, which presented thousands of free concerts and plays in theaters, public spaces and parks across the country during the Depression, our Good Neighbor Program provides access to those who might not otherwise be able to afford a ticket to the outdoor classical music series.

HEADPHONES

The use of our custom IN A LANDSCAPE headphones is included in your ticket price. Pick up your reserved set at our registration desk and enjoy this unique audio experience.

SEATING

No chairs will be provided. We recommend bringing low-back chairs, in consideration of your neighbor’s view.

CONCERT SPONSORS & PARTNERS

This concert is sponsored in loving memory of Dan “the piano man” Pavillard

San Francisco Botanical Garden

DIRECTIONS/PARKING

San Francisco Botanical Garden (SFBG) is located in Golden Gate Park (GGP), near the corner of Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way. We suggest entering at the Main Gate near Ninth Avenue.

Due to limited street parking, we recommend the Music Concourse Garage, accessed from Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. across from SFBG (enter the park at 9th Ave and Lincoln Way, garage entrance will be third right) or Fulton Street at 10th Avenue. The south pod (Cal Academy side) of the garage is closest to the Botanical Garden. Additional bike parking is available at both the Main and Friend (North) entrances.

ARRIVAL

We suggest arriving up to 60 minutes prior to concert time in order to park, reach the site, check in, get your headphones and get cozy before the concert starts. If coming from outside the city, be aware that parking may take a little longer than you are used to. To fully appreciate this landscape, plan a visit to the California Academy of Sciences or take a stroll through the Music Concourse. Do be mindful to not pick or step on any flora, and please avoid feeding the fauna.

DOGS

Dogs are not permitted on venue grounds. Thank you for leaving them at home for this event.

About this event

Join us in the Great Meadow at San Francisco Botanical Garden for the 2022 season premiere of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™!

This urban oasis boasts 55 acres of gardens and open spaces with over 8,000 different kinds of plants from around the world. Bring a picnic and a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy classical music in the most beautiful garden in San Francisco.

[See our 2022 schedule of 50+ concerts across the American West.]

ACCESSIBILITY

Easy. Level approach under 300 yards distance from parking area to concert site.

TICKETS

SPECIAL OFFER with ticket orders: Preorder now to save 25% on the regular retail price of Hunter Noack’s new album “In a Landscape” on CD, vinyl, or digital download. Click on “Tickets” above to preorder one for yourself, get another as a gift for a friend.

General Admission Tickets: $35

Good Neighbor Tickets: Free

Limited number of FREE tickets available through IN A LANDSCAPE’s Good Neighbor Program*. To see if you qualify, click here. One free Good Neighbor Ticket per order. ID and/or EBT card required at check-in with all Good Neighbor tickets. Click on “Tickets” above for more details.

Please note there are no cancellations, refunds, or exchanges. If you need assistance with your order, email our ticketing office at [email protected]

*Good Neighbor Program: Inspired by the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Music and Theatre Projects, which presented thousands of free concerts and plays in theaters, public spaces and parks across the country during the Depression, our Good Neighbor Program provides access to those who might not otherwise be able to afford a ticket to the outdoor classical music series.

HEADPHONES

The use of our custom IN A LANDSCAPE headphones is included in your ticket price. Pick up your reserved set at our registration desk and enjoy this unique audio experience.

SEATING

No chairs will be provided. We recommend bringing low-back chairs, in consideration of your neighbor’s view.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

CONCERT SPONSORS & PARTNERS

This concert is sponsored in loving memory of Dan “the piano man” Pavillard

San Francisco Botanical Garden

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

DIRECTIONS/PARKING

San Francisco Botanical Garden (SFBG) is located in Golden Gate Park (GGP), near the corner of Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way. We suggest entering at the Main Gate near Ninth Avenue.

Due to limited street parking, we recommend the Music Concourse Garage, accessed from Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. across from SFBG (enter the park at 9th Ave and Lincoln Way, garage entrance will be third right) or Fulton Street at 10th Avenue. The south pod (Cal Academy side) of the garage is closest to the Botanical Garden. Additional bike parking is available at both the Main and Friend (North) entrances.

ARRIVAL

We suggest arriving up to 60 minutes prior to concert time in order to park, reach the site, check in, get your headphones and get cozy before the concert starts. If coming from outside the city, be aware that parking may take a little longer than you are used to. To fully appreciate this landscape, plan a visit to the California Academy of Sciences or take a stroll through the Music Concourse. Do be mindful to not pick or step on any flora, and please avoid feeding the fauna.

DOGS

Dogs are not permitted on venue grounds. Thank you for leaving them at home for this event.

FOOD & DRINK

Outside food and drink are permitted. Bring a picnic!

RESTROOMS

ADA restrooms are located near the Friend (North) Gate, at the Botanical Garden at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Tea Garden Drive. There is also a non-ADA restroom near the Great Meadow.

SMOKING

Smoking is prohibited at all times. FIRE DANGER IS VERY REAL, and we acknowledge this with the utmost seriousness. Help us keep the area safe!

EXTREME WEATHER /CANCELLATION

This is a rain or shine event. We encourage guests to bring rain and heat protection as needed. In the case of extreme weather or severe smoke, IAL will cancel by 9am the day of the performance and notify all ticketed patrons.

MERCHANDISE

We will have new merchandise available at our concerts this year, where permitted. And while we do not want to spoil all the surprise, we can tell you that Hunter Noack’s latest album “In A Landscape” will be available in CD, MP3, or for Vinyl (preorder) at our summer concert series. Preorders available now with your ticket purchase.

The definitive souvenir of Hunter Noack’s award-winning, ground-breaking wilderness concert series, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™. This debut album features Hunter performing select favorites from the classical piano canon as well as collaborations with Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley, psychedelic electronics by Dave Friedlander, a spacious concerto with the Salem Orchestra, and an arrangement of Franz Schubert’s most beautiful song with Pink Martini’s China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale. Be transported to the secret glens and sunny meadows that inspired the composers and performers with this contemplative collection.



COVID-19

IN A LANDSCAPE will follow all current local, county, and state protocols.

DISCLAIMER

While attending an IN A LANDSCAPE (IAL) concert, you will be participating in an event where photography, video and audio recording may occur. By participating in the IAL event, you consent to interview(s), photography, audio recording, video recording and its/their release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction to be used for news, web casts, promotional purposes, telecasts, advertising, inclusion on web sites, or for any other purpose(s) that IAL Board, partners, and/or representatives deems fit to use. You release IAL Board, its officers and employees, and each and all persons involved from any liability connected with the taking, recording, digitizing, or publication of interviews, photographs, computer images, video and/or sound recordings, and waive all rights for payment, royalties, or approval of content.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The “wild” nature of IN A LANDSCAPE concert venues requires care and caution by all attendees. By executing this ticket purchase, you individually and on behalf of your guest assume full responsibility for any and all injuries, losses and damages that you or your guests incur while attending an IN A LANDSCAPE concert, and hereby waive all claims against IN A LANDSCAPE, its employees, volunteers, directors, and venue hosts.