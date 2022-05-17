Spread the love



Nacho Daddy is back in Henderson and I’m glad. My wife and I remember an excellent dining experience at the original Nacho Daddy in Henderson several years ago. That restaurant closed, but a new one is now open at St. Rose Square in Henderson. We are equally pleased with the new setting.

The 4,500 square restaurant has an open feeling. It features indoor and outdoor dining with a garage door-style patio, 14 high def televisions, neon art installations and fabulous food.

As expected by the name, the restaurant features nachos. In fact, in their own words, “We serve the MOST INSANE GOURMET NACHOS smothered in queso and salsa made fresh daily.” Fourteen different nachos are on the menu.

We sampled several, but the filet mignon nachos were our favorite. They are made from house-made corn chips topped with a cheese blend, refried beans,filet mignon,sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro and house-made ranchero sauce. Some other nachos include pork carnitas, buffalo, hot, and Golden Knight.

We opted for a few appetizers and initially tasted the queso dip and guacamole. The cheesy queso had the right amount of spice with the added jalapenos and the guacamole had the proper consistency and flavor.

Flaming shrimp are also house specialities. The shrimp are marinated in chipotle lime and flamed at the table. Yes, they were nice sizes and tasty.

A single order of flaming filet mignon fajitas was our next choice. The filet is blended with onions, fajita peppers and pico de gallo cherry tomatoes. It is quite a show when the waiter pours tequila on the fajita and sets it on fire. I am not sure the flaming adds to the taste, but it certainly added to our enjoyment.

I normally do not have dessert, but Nacho Daddy features fried ice cream, one of my favorites. This desert is not for someone watching their calories. It consists of vanilla bean ice cream coated with cinnamon sugar corn flakes, deep fried and topped with whipped cream. It was served with chocolate and raspberry sauce with flour chips. Delicious.

Any good Mexican restaurant features a wide variety of margaritas and Nacho Daddy is no exception. Many of their concoctions feature Telson Tequila, which is a new premium, brand tequila. Telson Tequila is used in their scorpion shots. What’s in a scorpion shot? Visit Nacho Daddy and find out.

Nacho Daddy is a great place to visit for good Mexican food in a casual friendly atmosphere. Visit them in Henderson or their other five locations.

Article by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis

Photos by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis