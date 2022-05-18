Spread the love

Sofitel Chicago on the Magnificent Mile. Photo courtesy of the Sofitel Chicago.

Looking for a wonderful place to stay in Chicago? Whether you’re here on business or ready to explore one of the Windy’s City’s fabulous summer festivals, check out the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. Their theme is “Live the French Way” and you will certainly want to enrich your life in “Joie de vivre” after spending time at the Sofitel Chicago.





Lobby of the Sofitel Chicago. Photo courtesy of the Sofitel Chicago.

With more than 400 luxury rooms and suites, the hotel is perfectly located just steps from Michigan Avenue. Distinctive features include rooms with gorgeous city views, LCD HD television, spacious marble bathrooms with both a bathtub and shower and complimentary wireless Internet access. I loved the little Lanvin designer toiletries.



But the best part was sliding into the luxurious SoBed™ feather top mattress and duvet system. So comfy and fluffy, it was like sleeping inside a cloud!



Be sure to stop by Le Terrace and have a few refreshing cocktails as you sit outside and watch the people walk by. Try their Banana Old Fashioned or a Blood Orange Margarita. Recommended appetizers for savory bites includes the Smoked Salmon Beignets, Lamb Meatballs or Hummus Dip. Dinner calls for a gigantic Le Burger, topped with cheese and garlic aioli, plus crispy French fries.

Le Terrace offers comfy seating in an outdoor atmosphere. Photo courtesy of Sofitel Chicago.





Le Burger magnifique at Le Terrace. Photo by Mira Temkin.

La Terrace features outdoor dining/lounge seating serving the same outstanding contemporary French cuisine and creative cocktails as Le Bar. It’s a great place to people watch and pets are welcome.

When morning arrives, head to the Café de Architectes, open for breakfast and lunch daily. Enjoy indoor dining or takeaway service. Their Brioche French Toast is out of this world and the Shrimp Caesar Salad is divine.



Check out their re-energized SoFit Fitness Center which pushes you to exercise both your mind and body, ensuring a well-rounded workout.

Special Events Enhance Your Experience



On Friday, June 10, join the Sofitel for their special summer tasting event with Maker’s Mark bourbon, aged to perfection in the rolling hills of Kentucky, now available exclusively at Sofitel Chicago. Their Soirée d’été Whiskey Dinner features a multi-course dinner paired with Maker’s Mark and such delicacies as Bourbon Cured Gravlax, Sea Scallops with Corn Puree and Maple Parsnip and Sticky Date Pudding for dessert.

Special Maker’s Mark dinner at Sofitel Chicago. Photo courtesy of Sofitel Chicago.



On June 14, Sofitel Chicago turns to French culture and a specialty menu for Bastille Day with an artist who will be displaying his artwork. Check out their website for more details.



Now through December 31, you can book the vacation you deserve and get up to 25% off your stay. Be sure to book by September 7 for stays until December 31, 2022. Use the link to reserve.





The hotel is located at 20 E Chestnut St in Chicago, IL, (312) 324-4063.



