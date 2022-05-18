Spread the love

Las Vegas is back and the timing could not be any better as Memorial Day Weekend is always an over-the-top weekend to be in Sin City and the list of things to do is seemingly endless. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of a few of our favorites that will highlight anyone’s weekend.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

In the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) is a must-visit destination for Memorial Day weekend. Guests can shop at first-to-market stores such as the newly opened Savage x Fenty, or unique customizable experiences like Lip Lab by BITE! to get summer ready. Through the Memorial Day weekend, guests are invited to explore and take their best selfies at curated art displays such as the vibrant Rainbow Stairs mural and the multi-dimensional installation Be Kind to Bugs.

FSLV is also the premier destination for patio dining this Memorial Day weekend. Guests can indulge in delectable dining options at the authentic Mexican cantina, El Segundo Sol, endless meats at the Brazilian Steakhouse, Galpao Gaucho, savory Japanese offerings at RA Sushi and more as they enjoy fresh air and the bustle of the Strip.

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

This Memorial Day weekend, guests will be captivated at the Venetian escape on the Las Vegas Strip at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. The iconic shopping, dining and entertainment destination has something for everyone. Splurge for the start of summer at over 160 boutiques with renowned brands such as the newly renovated Louis Vuitton, as well as exclusive brands including the newly opened Shinobi Menswear and many more.

Guests can enjoy global dining experiences with cuisines including Korean, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, Brazilian, Peruvian and more, no passport needed. For Memorial Day weekend, foodies are invited to delight in celebrity-led restaurants including Buddy V’s from Buddy Valastro and CUT by Wolfgang Puck or dining found only at The Shoppes in Vegas such as The X Pot, Smith & Wollensky and the newly renovated SUSHISAMBA, the only location in the U.S.

Make Memorial Day more memorable with endless entertainment at Grand Canal Shoppes! Guests can solve puzzles at the first and only escape room on the Strip, PanIQ Escape Room & Lounge or sing to their favorite tunes at the first luxury karaoke lounge on the Strip, KAMU Ultra Karaoke. Live entertainment can be found at every corner of the destination with the complimentary Streetmosphere. The beloved Pop Opera entertainment blends pop favorites with their renaissance flair. Additionally, The Shoppes will have their renowned Love Vespa Couple near their awe-inspiring Wishing Tree to enhance couples’ photos for the Lucky in Love city-wide campaign.

Illuminarium Las Vegas

Illuminarium will take guests on an out-of-this-world adventure for Memorial Day Weekend. The cinematic entertainment complex will officially launch SPACE: To The Moon and Beyond for guests to explore the great unknown. Guests will have the opportunity to tour throughout the solar system, including a technicolor flight through the nebula, personally kick up dust on the moon, observe a futuristic space colony, see planets at an extraordinary scale and weave through an asteroid belt close to Saturn’s rings. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit illuminarium.com/lasvegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas

Katy Perry’s residency PLAY will be rocking Resorts World Las Vegas all Memorial Day weekend. With shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the critically acclaimed residency offers guests the best way to enjoy the holiday. The larger than life show features can’t miss set design and offers production value the Strip has never seen before. Katy is at her best in this show, with the stage in the Resorts World Theatre allowing her to let her imagination run wild and make this the show she has truly dreamed of making. To purchase tickets please visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

Zouk Group and E11even Miami are teaming up to bring an electric lineup of events to Resorts World Las Vegas this Memorial Day weekend. This partnership between two of the world’s biggest nightlife destinations will kick off Thursday, May 26 and continue throughout the weekend, ending on Sunday, May 29. The weekend will include co-hosted events, room packages, merchandise and more. For additional information and to purchase event tickets or packages, visit www.zoukgrouplv.com/mdw2022/ or www.11vegas.com. In addition, E11EVEN Miami will be giving one lucky winner and a guest flights, accommodations, and access to select events for Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. To enter to win, please visit www.11vegas.com. For the full list of events, please see below:.

Thursday, May 26 NFT Party hosted by the 11 Captain’s Club at Bar Zazu DJ Vice at Zouk Nightclub

Friday, May 27 Cash Cash at Ayu Dayclub Louis The Child at Zouk Nightclub

Saturday, May 28 Zedd at Ayu Dayclub Special Dinner at Fuhu hosted by E11EVEN Miami Tiesto at Zouk Nightclub

Sunday, May 29 DJ Snake at Ayu Dayclub Martinez Brothers at Zouk Nightclub



The highly-anticipated Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers, helmed by plant-based visionary and acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen, will officially open its doors to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28. Crossroads Kitchen will serve its signature Mediterranean-inspired plant-based dishes and additional specialty menu items exclusive to the Las Vegas location; while CB|Crossroads Burgers will serve as a quick-service outpost serving up house-made sausages, burgers, fries, and ice cream sundaes. The restaurants offer an upscale venue to indulge in a delicious plant-based meal that will satisfy the taste buds of vegans, flexitarians, omnivores and meat-eaters alike.

Guests can now book dinner reservations for Crossroads Kitchen via SevenRooms by visiting rwlasvegas.com/dining/crossroads, or calling 702-676-7000.

Elephant Parade®, the world’s largest touring public elephant art exposition that raises awareness of and support for elephants, will take over Resorts World Las Vegas starting Memorial Day weekend. The Strip’s newest resort will welcome a herd of 26 life-size baby elephant statues, personally designed by the resort’s partners and notable brands, to parade across the property for guests to enjoy, while also providing information on this extraordinary effort. Elephant Parade has toured around the world, with Resorts World Las Vegas marking the first-ever display in Las Vegas.

The full list of participating community members include:

AREA15

Celine Dion

Katy Perry

818 Tequila

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Las Vegas Raiders

Life is Beautiful

Resorts World Las Vegas

The Boring Company

The Coca-Cola Company

TIËSTO

UFC

Vegas Golden Knights

For more information on Elephant Parade, visit elephantparade.com.

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub has an electric lineup of talent that will rock Resorts World Las Vegas all Memorial Day weekend long.

Ayu Dayclub

Cash Cash and Deejay Silver – Friday, May 27

Zedd and Charlay Jordan – Saturday, May 28

DJ Snake – Sunday, May 29

The Martinez Brothers and Chelina Manuhutu (Moonbeam performance) – Sunday, May 29

Zouk Nightclub

Louis The Child and Bonnie x Clyde – Friday, May 27

Tiësto – Saturday, May 28

Beat the heat with Resorts World Las Vegas’s extensive pool selection that has something to offer the whole family over the holiday weekend. With five unique pool offerings, this will be the perfect spot to soak up all the sun and enjoy the extended weekend with the family. Resorts World features the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip with views. The Bimini Pool features fun, interactive lawn games like giant chess, corn hole, Jenga and more. The family pool has shallow waters and splash pads for kids. On the pool deck, guests will be able to enjoy drinks and bites from Agave Bar & Grill. The pool is not open to the public, hotel guests only.

Full list of pools can be found below:

Main Pool

Bimini Pool

Family Pool

Cabana Pool

VIP Pool

Resorts World Las Vegas is home to some of the best brunch offerings on the Strip. These can’t miss brunch stops are the perfect place to enjoy the holiday weekend, with drinks and the top-notch food. Please see below for the full list of brunch offerings for Memorial Day weekend.

FUHU – Saturday, May 28 from Noon to 3 p.m. Full Brunch menu HERE



¡VIVA! – Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Full Brunch menu HERE

