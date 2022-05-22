Spread the love

Miniclover promises a lush, green, eco-friendly, enviable yard

Seeing a green lawn return after winter is one of the joys of spring. But in the last few years the variety of weeds that have increasingly invaded my lawn has taken the pleasure away and has me yelling for help. And I am not interested in weed killers that are harmful to children and pets. What to do?

I recently learned of a product which might be the solution to my problem. I am ready to try it, and also sharing it so readers can also check it out. It is well liked and sounds almost too good to be true. This is the story.

Who has time to continuously care for that carpet-like, green grass almost everyone longs for? Nearly no one. Cultivating a lush, green lawn, takes time, can be expensive and is a mainstay on weekend to-do lists spring through fall. Now that’s a serious commitment.

Let’s face it, traditional turf lawns require a lot of maintenance. You must mow and remove weeds often, plus the amount of water usage can be staggering. The average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, about 30% devoted to outdoor uses, according to the EPA. More than half of that is used for watering lawns and gardens. Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated to account for almost one-third of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day.

It’s time to rethink the need for turf grass lawns and take a page from the past; clover can help create a great-looking lawn. Several decades ago, clover was considered so essential for lawns, it was a standard component in lawn seed mixes and wasn’t considered a weed, at all! Clover was branded a weed when agricultural chemical companies created herbicides to rid lawns of broadleaf plants. The herbicides had no effect on grass, but killed everything else, clovers included, which is how clover got a bad rap and became identified as a weed.

Here is a chance to renovate your lawn and reintroduce the springy, soft, green carpet of clover back into your lawn. It’s fluffy on the feet, aids in both weed and erosion control and, when used to overseed existing lawns, fills in bare spots fast.

This is a more natural, eco-friendly way to care for grass, either by totally replacing your lawn with an option like Miniclover, which should not be confused with invasive white Dutch clover, or mixing it with existing grass.

“Miniclover is about one third to half the size of white Dutch clover, producing a thick, carpet-like appearance that blends well with turf,” said Troy Hake, president, and owner of Outsidepride.com, which offers a multitude of quality seeds, including grasses, clovers, wildflowers, herbs and more. “It’s especially attractive, cost effective, eco-friendly and can help you get that thick, lush, green lawn your neighbors will envy.”

In addition to providing weed and erosion control, the fluffy lawn alternative offers a variety of benefits:

Nitrogen fixer. Miniclover takes nitrogen from the air and “fixes” it in your soil, eliminating the need to apply nitrogen plant food because it does the work for you, keeping lawns green and growing while adding natural nitrogen to the soil. The natural nitrogen clover produces is capable of feeding other surrounding plants, like grass.

Drought tolerant. Miniclover has longer, deeper roots than turf grass, reaching down into the soil for the moisture they need, so you won’t need to water as much during normal weather conditions. Plus, it stays green, year-round and is resistant to drought and tolerates wet conditions.

Controls weeds. Its’ dense structure and growth habit help suppress existing weeds and the establishment of new weeds, as it grows via stolons (stems that grow horizontally along the ground).

Low to no maintenance. You can mow Miniclover – the more it’s cut, the smaller the leaf size – or simply let it grow, as it only grows 4-6 inches tall and doesn’t get unwieldy, making it an ideal lawn alternative or healthy addition to your lawn.

Thrives in sun to partial shade. Unlike some turfgrass types, Miniclover does well in partial shade that receives at least some direct sunshine daily.

Stands up to foot traffic. It has superior wear tolerance over turf grass, does well in compacted soil and fills bare spots quickly.

Makes great groundcover. Grow it alone or, because of its adaptability and ability to grow in a wide variety of conditions, combine it with other groundcover plants, like creeping phlox, ivy and thyme.

This could be perfect alternative to the typical lawn turf. It is an ecofriendly alternative to replace or renovate your lawn.I am ready to give it a try. For more information on a variety of top-quality seeds and lawn products, visit Outsidepride.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Outsidepride.com