Britney Spears visited Las Vegas this weekend with her fiancé Sam Ashgari. The couple stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas in one of the hotel’s over-the-top Palaces equipped with three bedrooms, a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more.

Britney Spears with her fiancé Sam Ashgari

This was her second visit to the resort, with her first visit in March. The two enjoyed a sneak preview of Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas, opening at the property on May 28, and were spotted around the property shopping. Spears dressed up in masquerade-themed masks with her agent Cade Hudson. Resorts World Las Vegas displayed a welcome message on the hotel’s 100,000 square foot West Tower LED screen which read “Resorts World Loves Britney,” which the couple viewed from outside her palace.



Additionally, On Thursday, May, 19th GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and recording artist Tiësto hosted a charity poker tournament at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tiesto Charity Poker Tournament (photo credit: Tony Tran for Zouk Group Las Vegas)

The tournament had over 130 total participants with many star-studded guests including Zouk residents Charly Jordan, athletes Jose Canseco and Deryk Engelland, comedian Blake Webber, model Josie Canseco, and artist Gregory Siff, among others. Players had on their best poker face as they competed for a chance to win some amazing prizes including a season pass with access to all of Tiësto shows at AYU Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub, a Tiësto weekend experience that includes some of his favorite Resorts World experiences, comped suites and much more. The list of presenting sponsors included the Vegas Golden Knights, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Avion Tequila, Michelob Ultra, The Botanist Gin, Kettle One Vodka, Bacardi, Casamigos Tequila, The Patrón Spirits Company, Allegiant Airlines, the Anaheim Angels and Hennessy. The event raised over $100K. All proceeds benefitted Project 150, a non-profit organization that provides free support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged teens in Southern Nevada. Mary Perry, advisory board member of Project 150, won the tournament.