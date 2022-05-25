Spread the love

Memorial Day, the day set aside to remember U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. This long weekend is also a time for friends and family to get together and 2022 has been a year of allowing everyone to meet and enjoy each other after a lengthy hiatus. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of beverages and recipes for you to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend.

Flybird Cocktails offers an array of authentic, vibrant cocktails in a ready to drink (RTD) format, so it’s easy to imbibe on the fly. Created in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico at the Casa Maestri Distillery, Flybird products are made up 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice, and the best all natural, ingredients. Simply pour over ice and enjoy, no bartender necessary.



Flybird Cocktails launched its core Margarita cocktail range, Baja Lime and Strawberry initially before expanding the line to include bold new expressions and flavors such as Passion Fruit, Watermelon Cucumber, Blood Orange, Prickly Pear,and Paloma. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $12.99; each offering contains 15% ABV. Most recently Flybird Cocktails also debuted Flybird Cans (a 4-pack of Lime and Strawberry at a suggested retail price of $12.99) and two new cocktails: Pina Colada and Mojito.

Clean, organic and made with heart-healthy almonds, Three Trees Organics almondmilks are dairy-free, vegan and plant-based. Enjoy almondmilk as it should be – creamy, pure and simple! Both the Original Almondmilk and Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, a true dream team, are perfect for your morning coffee, tea, & matcha or enjoyed in cereal, oatmeal, smoothies and more!

About Three Trees Organics Pure, delicious and dreamy almond and nut milks, with 4x more nuts, seeds, and protein. All organic ingredients. Naturally creamy and so good you’ll want to share, Three Trees offers 5 delightful varieties, including NEW Oat & Seed Nutmilk, Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Black Sesame Almondmilk, and Pistachio Nutmilk. All of their creamy, organic plant-based milks are packaged in bottles made with 100% Recycled PET (RPET).

For more information, visit: Three Trees

Geloso Beverage Company LLC, a four-time winner of the industry’s Impact Hot Brand Award and Top 100 Beverage Company, recently released their latest brand of malt beverages, Buzz Tea on March

1st. Buzz Tea comes in three delicious flavors that include Original, Half & Half and Peach, each one is a canned hard iced tea with the primary alcoholic ingredient being a triple filtered malt and all-natural blends of Argentinian black tea. When developing Buzz Tea, Geloso Beverage Group strived to create a drink with reduced carbonation to give it a clean experience.

Buzz Tea Original 6.5%:

The classic Buzz Tea is brewed from real black tea and natural flavors.

Buzz Tea Half & Half 6.5%:

Buzz Tea Half & Half—made from real black tea and fresh lemonade. The classic tea meets summertime

lemonade that you can buzz on year-round.

Buzz Tea Peach 6.5%:

Be a peach and sweeten up your next boat day, house party, or your living room couch. Made from natural Peach tea extracts, keep it light and peachy.

For more information, visit: Buzz Tea