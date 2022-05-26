Memorial Day Weekend Happenings at Chicago Bars and Restaurants

May 26, 2022 Splash Magazines Contributor Events 0
dish on white ceramic plate
Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
Looking for special things to do on Memorial Day? So many places to visit, so little time. Enjoy!

aliveOne
2683 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-348-9800 | www.aliveone.com
Memorial Day Music Trivia at aliveOne
  • Monday, May 30; open at 5 p.m.
  • $4 to $7 drink specials; free trivia and pool
After the barbecues, patrons can head to aliveOne at 5 p.m. for half-off all beer and cocktails from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with Memorial Day specials like $4 Old Style, $5 shots of Evan Williams, and a $7 PBR and whiskey shot combo. At 8 p.m., guests will enjoy free music trivia from Whaddayaknow and free pool all night.
PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne):
BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA in Roscoe Village & West Town
1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | 773-248-0455 | www.bartolispizzeria.com
658 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60622 | 312-929-4133
Memorial Day Weekend Pizza for a Cause at Bartoli’s
  • Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30
Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Roscoe Village and West Town will donate a portion of proceeds from sales over Memorial Dayweekend to Homes For Our Troops. Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. 
Bartoli’s offers deep dish and thin crust tavern-style pizza, a selection of salads and appetizers like Wings Vesuvio, Badger-style Fried Cheeseballs and more along with sandwiches like Italian Beef, a Pizza Burger and Nonna Bartoli’s Meatball Sub. Bartoli’s is open for dine-in as well as delivery and takeout.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Bartoli’s):
 
CENTRAL PARK BAR
2924 N. Central Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com
New Belgium Patio Party at Central Park Bar
  • Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
Chicagoans can keep the Memorial Dayweekend party going and join Central Park Bar as they host a Patio Party sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Co. on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. The party will be held in their new 3,500 square foot, dog-friendly Backyard Bar complete with covered outdoor bar, bumper pool table, picnic tables, porch swings and fire pit. Guests will enjoy custom glass engravings from New Belgium, games, prizes and more. Patrons can kick off the festivities early with Central Park Bar’s half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar):
CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
1658 W. Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com
Memorial Day Cubs Specials & Make-Your-Own Tailgate at Cody’s
  • Monday, May 30; open at 11 a.m.
  • $4 to $6 drink specials 
With easy street parking and a quick Uber ride to and from Wrigley Field, Cody’s Public House is the perfect post game stop for the Cubs vs Brewers doubleheader on Memorial Day. Cody’s game day specials will include $4 Old Style tall boy cans, $6 Spiteful Brewing Bleacher Bum Blonde and $6 Cubby Bombs. Guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their game day favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags. For reservations, email [email protected].
PHOTOS (courtesy of Cody’s):
EASY BAR
1944 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773-227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com
Memorial Day Specials at Easy Bar 
  • Monday, May 30; open at 8 p.m.
Easy Bar will open at  8 p.m. on Memorial Day. Drink specials will include $4 Oskar Blues, and $8 beer and shot combos. Guests can enjoy drinks throughout the weekend on Easy Bar’s intimate, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 15 to 20 guests. 
 
PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar)
 
ESTELLE’S
2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.com
Memorial Day Half-Price Burgers at Estelle’s 
  • Monday, May 30; open at 10 p.m.
  • $3.50 to $8 food and drink specials
For Chicagoans looking for a casual spot to wind down after Memorial Day weekend, Estelle’s will open at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Specials will include half-price BYO (build-your-own) burgers all evening. Patrons can also try Estelle’s National Burger Month special, a “BurGyro” for $16 featuring gyro beef and lamb slices, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and a six-ounce beef patty on a bed of lettuce. 
PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)
  
MATCHA CITA
1017 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607 | 312-785-9597 | www.matchacitachi.com
Memorial Day Specials at Matcha Cita 
  • Monday, May 30
  • $8.95 to $9.95
The recently opened Matcha Cita in the West Loop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Festive specials will include the Red, White and Bluetiful matcha drink with vanilla almond milk, collagen, blueberry, and beet powder for $8.95, and a Funfetti Waffle with strawberries, banana, whipped cream and red, white and blue sprinkles for $9.95. 
PHOTOS (courtesy of Matcha Cita)
THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN
3441 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-666-5450 www.graystonechicago.com
Memorial Day Backyard BBQ Benefit at Graystone Tavern
  • Sunday, May 29 at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $10 donation
The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will host a Memorial Day Backyard BBQ on Sunday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For a $10 donation, which will go directly to Wounded Warrior Project, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat BBQ menu featuring hamburgers, cheeseburgers, beer brats, chips, coleslaw and refried beans.
Drink specials include an $8 22-ounce stein of Empirical Local’s Lager, and $4 for every stein will also be donated to Wounded Warrior Project. The barbecue will be held in their outdoor beer garden with space for 50 guests among 12 tables. Cubs fans can also catch all the Cubs vs Sox game action at 1:10 p.m. on 9 TVs throughout the bar. 
PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR)
 
REMEDY
1910 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-698-7715 |www.remedybarchicago.com
Memorial Day Half-Price Happy Hour at Remedy
  • Monday, May 30; open at 4 p.m.
Remedy will open on Memorial Day at 4 p.m. and guests can enjoy post-barbecue drinks with half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails selections like the Rhubarbella with Aviation Gin, Aperol, lemon juice, rhubarb bitters and simple syrup, El Diablowith Olmeca Altos or El Buho Mezcal, Creme de Cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer, and the Winthrop with Tito’s Vodka, Limoncello, Creme de Violette, lemon juice, butterfly pea tea, and vanilla. 
PHOTOS (courtesy of Remedy):
 
REWIRED PIZZA BAR AND CAFE
1100 W. Thorndale Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 | 773-360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

