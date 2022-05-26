Memorial Day Weekend Pizza for a Cause at Bartoli’s

Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30

Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Roscoe Village and West Town will donate a portion of proceeds from sales over Memorial Day weekend to

. Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.