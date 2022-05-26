After the barbecues, patrons can head to aliveOne at 5 p.m. for half-off all beer and cocktails from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along withMemorialDayspecials like $4 Old Style, $5 shots of Evan Williams, and a $7 PBR and whiskey shot combo. At 8 p.m., guests will enjoy free music trivia from Whaddayaknow and free pool all night.
658 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60622 | 312-929-4133
MemorialDayWeekend Pizza for a Cause at Bartoli’s
Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30
Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Roscoe Village and West Town will donate a portion of proceeds from sales overMemorialDayweekend toHomes For Our Troops. Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.
Bartoli’s offers deep dish and thin crust tavern-style pizza, a selection of salads and appetizers like Wings Vesuvio, Badger-style Fried Cheeseballs and more along with sandwiches like Italian Beef, a Pizza Burger and Nonna Bartoli’s Meatball Sub. Bartoli’s is open for dine-in as well as delivery and takeout.
Chicagoans can keep theMemorialDayweekend party going and join Central Park Bar as they host a Patio Party sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Co. on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. The party will be held in their new 3,500 square foot, dog-friendly Backyard Bar complete with covered outdoor bar, bumper pool table, picnic tables, porch swings and fire pit. Guests will enjoy custom glass engravings from New Belgium, games, prizes and more. Patrons can kick off the festivities early with Central Park Bar’s half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MemorialDayCubs Specials & Make-Your-Own Tailgate at Cody’s
Monday, May 30; open at 11 a.m.
$4 to $6 drink specials
With easy street parking and a quick Uber ride to and from Wrigley Field, Cody’s Public House is the perfect post game stop for the Cubs vs Brewers doubleheader onMemorialDay. Cody’s gamedayspecials will include $4 Old Style tall boy cans, $6 Spiteful Brewing Bleacher Bum Blonde and $6 Cubby Bombs. Guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their gamedayfavorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags. For reservations, email[email protected].
Easy Bar will open at 8 p.m. onMemorialDay. Drink specials will include $4 Oskar Blues, and $8 beer and shot combos. Guests can enjoy drinks throughout the weekend on Easy Bar’s intimate, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 15 to 20 guests.
For Chicagoans looking for a casual spot to wind down afterMemorialDayweekend, Estelle’s will open at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Specials will include half-price BYO (build-your-own) burgers all evening. Patrons can also try Estelle’s National Burger Month special, a “BurGyro” for $16 featuring gyro beef and lamb slices, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and a six-ounce beef patty on a bed of lettuce.
The recently opened Matcha Cita in the West Loop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. onMemorialDay. Festive specials will include theRed, White and Bluetifulmatcha drink with vanilla almond milk, collagen, blueberry, and beet powder for $8.95, and aFunfetti Wafflewith strawberries, banana, whipped cream and red, white and blue sprinkles for $9.95.
MemorialDayBackyard BBQ Benefit at Graystone Tavern
Sunday, May 29 at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$10 donation
The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will host aMemorialDayBackyard BBQ on Sunday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For a $10 donation, which will go directly toWounded Warrior Project, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat BBQ menu featuring hamburgers, cheeseburgers, beer brats, chips, coleslaw and refried beans.
Drink specials include an $8 22-ounce stein of Empirical Local’s Lager, and $4 for every stein will also be donated to Wounded Warrior Project. The barbecue will be held in their outdoor beer garden with space for 50 guests among 12 tables. Cubs fans can also catch all the Cubs vs Sox game action at 1:10 p.m. on 9 TVs throughout the bar.
Remedy will open onMemorialDayat 4 p.m. and guests can enjoy post-barbecue drinks with half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails selections like theRhubarbellawith Aviation Gin, Aperol, lemon juice, rhubarb bitters and simple syrup,El Diablowith Olmeca Altos or El Buho Mezcal, Creme de Cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer, and theWinthropwith Tito’s Vodka, Limoncello, Creme de Violette, lemon juice, butterfly pea tea, and vanilla.
