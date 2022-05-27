Spread the love

It’s that time of year to celebrate the father (or father figure) in your life. We have found some pretty amazing items that is sure to spark a smile from your dad. Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Just Because For the Taste Buds Fashion Grooming

Just Because

Appalachian Cast Iron-Great American Waffle Iron

Dads across America love their country, but love their waffles too! What a great time to buy dad his very own cast iron waffle maker by Appalachian Cast Iron Company! Created by a DAD who is a veteran and Made in the USA, this waffle maker is unlike any on the market today, though designed like the ones you can find in an antique store, IF you can find one. Made to last for many generations each iron is hand-finished and seasoned by the company owner. Not only that, when you cook with cast iron, you get evenly heat for perfect waffles and a little bit of iron gets cooked into the waffle! The ball-and-socket joint for flipping and stay-cool spring handle mean that despite the sturdy contraction, kids can help make breakfast too! Much thought went into the design with the field of 50 stars on the inside and a bald eagle and shield on the lid!

$155 Buy now!

Pyramyd Air – Colt 1911 Special Combat Classic BB Pistol

Have a dad that loves guns? The Colt 1911 Special Combat Classic CO2 pistol from Pyramyd Air is the perfect addition to his collection. The Colt 1911 has many features from an original 1911 firearm. This BB pistol is mostly metal, uses CO2 cartridges, and is a semi-automatic. With 100 shots per CO2 cartridge you can shoot all day and not worry about range fees. Pay less for 10,000 rds for this gun than you would for 50 rds of .45 ACP to feed your firearm!

$99 Buy now!

Huggaroo Embrace

The Huggaroo Embrace is a weighted heating pad that delivers deep heat therapy. It fits around your neck, shoulders and upper back to relax neck tension, soothe trigger points in the neck and upper back, and alleviate muscle knots in the neck and shoulder blades. Ergonomic and soft, this cordless weighted heating pad will hug your upper body giving you freedom to move around and enjoy it anywhere.

The Huggaroo Embrace weighs four pounds for soothing deep pressure, anti-gravity design ensures no shifting around and it has a velcro fastener in the front. Choose from unscented or herbal aromatherapy with lavender, chamomile, peppermint, and lemongrass scents.

Join them on Facebook and Instagram today!

$35.99 Buy now!

The Campbell Caddie

The Campbell Caddie™ makes a great gift for golfing spouses, parents, and grandparents. Whether on-course, around the practice area, or in the back yard the Campbell Caddie™ eliminates some of golf’s common annoyances.

Keeps clubs upright and visible in the rough or around the green.

Reduces the risk of losing or leaving expensive clubs behind.

Keep grips dry and clean of grass, sand, and chemicals.

Reduces the number of times bending over is required.

Uniquely 100% Made in the U.S.A.

Apply coupon code SM20 at checkout and SAVE 20% on a single-item purchase!

$24.95 Buy now!

NEATsheets

NEATsheets are uniquely designed, wearable napkins that offer benefits that traditional clothes-protecting products never have. More dignified than a bib, more effective than a typical napkin, NEATsheets come with two easy-to-use, peel-and-stick adhesive tabs making them a much better solution to cloth bibs, clothing protectors and napkins. No ties or clasps are required. It’s as easy as … open, adhere, dispose. The front absorbs spills while the back repels liquids, providing protection for clothes and easy clean-up.

Spills happen. Stains shouldn’t. The product measures 13” wide x 22″, providing full protection for the torso or lap whenever spills or messes may occur. Commuters and road trippers can be protected from that coffee splash or food drips. During airplane or train travel, it can be used as a napkin, tray table cover and even a headrest cover. In boats, it is a napkin that won’t blow away.

Neatgoods, the company behind NEATsheets, is WBENC-certified as a woman-owned, family-run enterprise, a proud partner of 1% for the Planet and is Leaping Bunny cruelty free certified.

$18+ Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

For the Taste Buds

Adagio Teas’ velociTEA

Adagio’s automatic tea maker is a tea-loving dad’s dream. It delivers perfectly-brewed tea each and every time without the fuss of traditional brewing methods. Dads are going to love the one-button simplicity of an all-in-one kettle and infuser with pre-programmed settings for the ideal time and temperature for each variety of tea.

Adagio Teas’ velociTEA is the first tea maker to combine the versatility of the variable temperature. Customers who purchase the velociTEA during our Father’s Day promotion (from June 6 – 17, 2022) will also receive two 5oz tins of tea that have been specially formulated with Dads in mind:

Lounge Chair Lapsang – a blend of smoky lapsang souchong, black tea, cherries, cornflowers, caramel flavor & wild cherry flavor

Sugar Daddy – Tangy orange and energizing ginseng green tea make a contemplative blend for savoring the joys of fatherhood.

$99 Buy now!

QURI Vodka

Give back with your gift to dad when you buy the QURI Quinoa Peruvian Vodka. This is a hand cultivated, hand milled drink. Proofed with the ancient Andean Glacier Water and filtered through Andean Volcanic Stone, it is sure to be the perfect mix for any drink.

Quri Vodka is dedicated to giving back to the Andean Community, to help Educate, Empower and allow the Women of the Andes to Dream. As Quri Vodka grows as a brand they will be partnering with Peruvian Hearts – an international charity working to end poverty and gender inequality. 5% of all Profits from Quri Vodka will be donated to Educating the Children of Pachamama in the Andean Mountains.

$34.99 Buy now!

Wild Planet

Introduce dad to a new sustainable canned tuna. Most of the tuna on grocery shelves is caught by mainstream commercial fishing methods that not only threaten the health of our oceans but also negatively impact other marine animals, coastal fishing communities and potentially even the food supply for future generations.

Wild Planet tuna is 100% pole & line-caught – a method that involves catching one fish at a time. (Don’t be fooled by brands that say their tuna is “wild caught.” That just means it was caught in the ocean and not farmed.)

Choosing pole and line-caught tuna from Wild Planet – the first company to promote pole & line fishing at scale, will not only protect other sea animals, but also prevents over-fishing and supports independent fishers and their communities.

$16+ Buy now!

Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce

Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce is a multimillion dollar company that is a generational family recipe created with the freshest ingredients from their mom Lola. Inspired by the founder’s heritage of Pakistan and the Philippines Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce a minority owned hot sauce company that is quickly becoming the leading hot sauce company.

$5.99+ Buy now!

Vermont Smoke & Cure’s Mini Sticks

Real smokehouse-made Vermont Smoke & Cure’s mini sticks come in various flavors including the new Bacon, Barbeque Beef, and Turkey Pepperoni flavors. A great option for social-distance-minded, single-packed snacks at outdoor gatherings. Spring is the time for renewal, but it’s also time for outdoor fun and play-on-the-go snacks are critical.

Vermont Smoke & Cure’s Mini-Sticks are not only nutritious, energy-producing, anti-biotic- and hormone-free snacks, they are easy to pack and take on the go and packed individually. With nine flavors and the new Bacon Mini’s hitting stores soon, Vermont Smoke & Cure offers lifestyle-friendly, easy to pack, quick on the go meat sticks that are cured in a real Vermont Smokehouse!

$5.49+ Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

Fashion

Dooney & Bourke Florentine Hunter Messenger Bag

Give your dad an update to his briefcase with this Florentine leather messenger bag from Dooney & Bourke. It has pockets for most needs, with an inside zip pocket, laptop compartment and magnetic snap flap closure. The bag is approximately 12″ x 5.5″ x 16″ with an adjustable shoulder strap and a sturdy handle. The shoulder strap is removable for those that prefer the handle only method of carrying bags.

While some of the Dooney & Bourke bags have leather ready for any weather the Florentine leather has not been treated to repel water. The leather will temporarily darken when wet, but return to it’s normal color when dry. Like with most leather’s, colors may darken over time and a lovely shine may develop, creating a more beautiful bag with time and use. With a very soft cloth and a gentle buffing the minor abrasions that could appear on the bag will be lessened.

If a messenger bag isn’t what your dad needs this year, be sure to check out more of their collections in departments stores, and on their site today!

$598 Buy now!

Edifice Casio – EFR573HG-AV Watch

Geared toward sports car enthusiasts, the coloring of the new EFR573HG-AV reproduces the heat gradation effect of the titanium exhaust pipes of a sports car that goes from gold, to red, and then to blue. The heat gradation effect is duplicated on the inset dial rings and the outer edge of the watch face. A stainless-steel band with a spring bar clasp accompanies the black ion plated bezel, while a thin, 11.3 mm case complements the distinct face design and mineral crystal.

$200 Buy now!

Amazfit GTR 2 Watch

Made for everyday wear, with features like built in Alexa; blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, heartrate monitoring; music storage and playback; 14-day battery life; 90 sports modes; 5 ATM water-resistance.

Designed with multiple price points and customizable features for the sporty type or everyday hard-worker, Amazfit’s wearables are the ideal way to show you care through technology. Join Amazfit on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

$134.00 (on sale) Buy now!

Nokona’s Flip Flops for Men

Bring on Spring Fever and Summer Vibes! Nokona’s flip flops are constructed with premium, top-grain American ball glove leather. Memory Foam Toe Post™, gently grips toes & eliminates break-in. Additionally, the jersey-lined stitch & turn straps to keep feet cool and comfy!

$109.99 Buy now!

John’s Crazy Socks – BBQ Master Bag of Socks

As the world’s largest sock store, John Cronin, co-founder and award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome, has some new exciting gift options for every dad. To celebrate and give back to all of our fathers, John’s Crazy Socks will donate 5% of their earnings to the Special Olympics and other charitable foundations with every purchase. To ensure everyone receives their gifts in time, John’s Crazy Socks promises same day shipping, where orders are sent out the day that are placed online.

Follow John’s Crazy Socks on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Tiktock.

$35.99 Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

Grooming

Seven Potions – Beard Grooming Set

Help the bearded man in your life out with this great beard grooming set from Seven Potions. It includes beard oil, beard shampoo, and a beard brush. Created with natural ingredients with a focus on sustainable practices, this collection of beard care essentials is available in both their Citrus Tonic and Woodland Harmony fragrances. It makes the perfect gift for your beard or the beard of another.

$52.99 Buy now!

PURA D’OR Shampoo & Conditioner Set

PURA D’OR’s 16 oz Gold Label Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner Set is clinically tested formulas proven to reduce hair thinning due to breakage, increase volume, strength and shine. The proprietary blend of 17 key active ingredients, organic extracts, and essential nutrients nourish hair to boost strength and resist breakage.

$39.99 Buy now!

elina organics – Activated Charcoal Face Wash

This invigorating face wash is enriched with a detoxifying blend of activated charcoal and organic botanicals. It deeply cleanses and detoxifies the skin, without over-drying it. Activated charcoal acts like a magnet to draw impurities out of your skin during the cleansing process. The mix of willow bark extract, spirulina, aspen bark extract and activated charcoal helps keep your face looking natural, bright and healthy.

$30 Buy now!

Outlaw Wild Life Soap Gift Set

If you are looking for a gift for the fun, rugged, outdoorsy dad, then look no further. Outlaw has just what you need. The soap gift set has three unique, inspired by real-life, awesome scents: Hair of the Dog (whiskey, tobacco & coffee), Fire in the Hole (campfire, gunpowder, & whiskey), and Blazing Saddles (leather, gunpowder, sandalwood, & sage). These soaps are skin-safe, certified cruelty-free, and made in a low-waste facility in the USA. Sold online and in Whole Foods across the USA.

$25 Buy now!

Uppercut Beard Oil

This non-greasy beard oil is lightweight, non-greasy and features a Patchouli and Leather fragrance. Argan, Jojoba, Avocado and Rosemary oils combine to soften, condition and nourish beards with a lighter finish and smooth application.

$18 Buy now!

Uppercut Salt Spray

Inspired by customers who would come in for haircuts straight from the surf. For light control with a relaxed, textured hold and a natural finish this multi-functional product can be used in dry hair for a lived in look with ease or as a pre blowdry styling primer.

$17 Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

*Images courtesy of respective companies. We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.

*Feature image by Edward Howell on Unsplash