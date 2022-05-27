Spread the love

Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach

Instead of Los Angeles, head a little further south into Torrance to explore hyper local craft brews and relaxed Memorial Day weekend festivities under the Californian sun. Pack some sunscreen and head to the Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach, where guests can ride the property bikes directly to Redondo Beach for eclectic coastal shopping excursions and great outdoor activities such as surfing, biking, sport fishing, sailing, and kayaking. The property’s on-site restaurant 21 Square Bar + Kitchen is locally renowned for its wide selection of hyper-local craft brews from the South Bay on tap, including their own brand of 21 & Over Amber Ale and neighboring Absolution Beer, which is used to make their beer battered fish & chips. Its 27-seat concrete-topped wraparound bar spills into the outdoor patio space providing ample plush lounging space surrounding a flickering fireplace. This Memorial Day, the property is hosting their unofficial kick-off to summer with an old fashioned BBQ cookout, with grilled Mexican corn, burgers, hot dogs, and fresh spring salads made with local ingredients. Watch the kids play with the giant sized chess set, the large jenga and connect four, or spend a whole day in the fabulous indoor/outdoor pool. Located adjacent to the Del Amo Fashion Center, perhaps the best idea is to pack light and bring an extra duffle bag and peruse this sixth largest shopping mall in the United States.

Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach LAXTR

7th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Returns to Santa Monica on Sunday, May 29 for Memorial Day Weekend with Game Board-Inspired Fun

Main Street’s Finest Eateries Come Together to Offer Tastings & Specials in this Interactive Tasting Event to Help Raise Money for Main Street Business Improvement Association and Fund Free Community Programming

WHAT:

The 7th Annual MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street will take place on Sunday, May 29th from 12-5 p.m. at the street’s best food and beverage establishments to raise funds for the Main Street Business Improvement Association. MAINopoly is a fun, interactive community event that mirrors the classic board game, and gives participants a culinary walking tour of Main Street’s finest restaurants, juiceries, ice cream stores, coffee shops and more.

This all-ages event, pet-friendly tasting event is a take on the classic board game, where every participating location you visit allows you to use “MAINopoly dollars” for food or beverage tastings, and earns you credit to fill your game board map for a chance to win free prizes. Throw on your top hats and monocles, get your “dice” ready, and make your way down Main Street for a culinary walking tour of Main Street’s finest eateries! A portion of all proceeds benefits the Main Street Business Improvement District.

Other activities include “GO TO JAIL” Beer Garden with brews from Gilly’s American Lager, cocktails from Dulce Vida Tequila, DJ, photo booth, food from Ashland Hill, games and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress in “Monopoly”-inspired or patriotic Memorial Day attire. Those who make their way around the board and turn it in at the end will be entered to win a “Taste of Main Street” prize package valued at nearly $1,000.

WHERE:

Main Street (10 blocks between Navy St. & Bay St.)

Check-in location:

Ashland Hill (2807 Main St.)

WHEN:

Sunday, May 29

12-5 p.m.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:

Ashland Hill, Holey Grail Donuts, June Shine, The Victorian, Urban Skillet, Library Alehouse, Stella Barra Pizzaria & Wine Bar, Jameson’s Pub, Tavern on Main, Sweet Rose Creamery, Gnarwhal Coffee, Beyond 02, Papille Gustative, The Anchor, Upgrade Cafe, Alfalfa, Mystic Journey Bookstore, and more.

SPONSORS:

Buy Local Santa Monica, Vita Coco, Dulce Vita Tequila, Gilly’s Amerian Lager, Main Street Business Improvement Association, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Santa Monica Daily Press, and Venice Paparazzi

COST:

Tickets are $30 in advance for GA, and $50 in advance for VIP

GA includes 20 “Mainopoly dollars” to exchange for tastings at participating locations, access to food & drink specials and photo booth

VIP includes access to the “Go To Jail” Beer Garden sponsored by Gilly’s American Lager, 2 cocktails courtesy of Dulce Vida Tequila, DJ, games, photo booth, and more

TICKETS:

www.mainopolysm.com

EVENTBRITE

This Memorial Day Weekend, embark on a new type of getaway with Click&Boat, touted as the airbnb of the sea. Boasting more than 40,000 vessels worldwide, including 1,100 in the U.S.– that number is expected to double by the end of the year– Click&Boat is the market leader in boat sharing and provides both simple and luxurious on-the-water outings for a day, week or longer.



Whether planning a “bay” cation close to home or venturing to more far-flung locations, Click&Boat

offers an array of boating options ranging from sailboats and pontoons to fishing boats, yachts and

catamarans moored in some of the top U.S. destinations, including Miami, Southern California, San

Francisco, Lake Tahoe, New York, Austin, Charleston and Chicago – just about anywhere there is a body

of water. Internationally, Click&Boat is firmly anchored among the most sought-after harbors and

marinas in the world, from Mallorca and Monaco to Sardinia and the British Virgin Islands.



Like home or car sharing, Click&Boat connects boat owners and professional charter companies with

travelers who want all the benefits of owning a boat, but without the investment. With more than one-

million users, Click&Boat’s platform is similar to other platforms allowing guests to search by location,

vessel type and price. There is also an opportunity to connect with boat owners to ask pertinent questions

before booking. In addition, several amenity options are available for an additional charge, including

onboard captains, skippers, chefs and more with insurance coverage built into each rental for peace of

mind.

With the summer travel season kicking off in just a few weeks, Click&Boat offers friends, couples and

families an alternative for exploring destinations both near and far with its fleet of domestic and

international boats moored in some of the most sought-after ports and marinas in the world.

To book your next high seas adventure or to learn more about Click&Boat, visit Click&Boat

Huntington Beach, the original Surf City USA located along the Southern California coastline, will host the inaugural Great Day in the Stoke surfing event on Saturday, June 4 starting at 7:00 a.m. on the beach near the city’s iconic pier. The free event will be one of the largest gatherings of Black Surfers in recent history and will pay homage to those who helped pioneer the sport for the Black community.



Providing a safe space for Black surfers to compete and connect, the event will kick off with a surfing

competition that includes nearly three-dozen Black surfers. Free family-friendly activities throughout the

day include surf lessons, beach yoga hosted by WalkGoodLA, a surfboard demonstration by Earth

Technologies and a live DJ. In addition, guests can watch the surfing competition from the shore, and

applaud Tony Corley, founder of the Black Surfing Association, as well as Sharon Schaffer, the first

professional Black female surfer, as they are honored during an awards and tribute presentation.

A Great Day in The Stoke will feature the surf competition from 7-11am; beach yoga from 10-11am; the

awards ceremony at 11:30am; and surf lessons from 1-3pm.



“We are absolutely thrilled to be the host city for this historic event,” said Kelly Miller, president and

CEO of Visit Huntington Beach. “Surfing is a sport that brings people together, and Huntington Beach is a

place where everyone is welcome. We are extremely excited to welcome A Great Day in The Stoke

founder, Nathan Fluellen, and all the participants to Surf City USA.”

The name, A Great Day in The Stoke, pays homage to A Great Day in Harlem (1958) and A Great Day in

Hip-Hop (1998). Just as these two events brought the Black community together decades ago, so will the

events of June 4 as Black surfers of all skill levels, including professionals from across the African

diaspora and the Hawaiian Islands, descend on Huntington Beach to compete for the best waves. The

entry fee to participate is $20, and participants can register at agreatdayinthestoke.com. All other

activities are free.



“A Great Day in the Stoke is intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and

to experience and share the joy of surfing,” said Nathan Fluellen, the event’s founder and organizer.

“We want to show the world that Black surfers exist in mass and hope this safe space will grow interest

among BIPOC.”



A Great Day in The Stoke takes place on Saturday, June 4 at 7:00 a.m. near the iconic pier in Huntington

Beach. For information on Huntington Beach accommodations and dining options, visit surfcityusa.com;

for more information on A Great Day in The Stoke, visit agreatdayinthestoke.com.

About Visit Huntington Beach

Visit Huntington Beach is the official destination marketing organization of Huntington Beach, Surf City

USA®. One of Southern California’s premier coastal destinations, Huntington Beach is the ideal location

for a California family vacation, active outdoor adventure trip or relaxing weekend getaway. With 10

miles of wide-open beaches, Huntington Beach is a destination of choice for vacationers and business

travelers alike. To plan your Surf City USA® vacation, or to learn more about Huntington Beach, see the

Visit Huntington Beach website at www.surfcityusa.com or call 1-800-729-6232 for a free Visitors Guide.

Starting May 16, Polly’s Pies in Fullerton, Santa Ana, Orange and Morena Valley will offer inflation-

busting daily dinners specials for just $14.99 each with a slice of Polly’s famous pie included. Kids eat free with the purchase of any dinner entrée from 5pm to close at the Moreno Valley and Fullerton locations

only.



Daily Dinner Specials include:

 Monday Traditional Turkey Dinner

 Tuesday Classic Meatloaf

 Wednesday Chicken Pie

 Thursday Panko Crusted Dijon Chicken

{Moreno Valley – Nonna’s Lasagna al Forno}

 Friday Fish & Chips

 Saturday Chicken Fried Steak

 Sunday Pasta Primavera

The Fullerton, Santa Ana and Orange locations will feature Panko

Crusted Dijon Chicken on Thursday nights, while Moreno Valley will

offer Nonna’s Lasagna al Forno.



“For more than 50 years, Polly’s Pies has been a staple of American

comfort food,” said Jacklyn Mitosinka, director of brand and

granddaughter and great niece of founder Eddie and Donald Sheldrake.

“Our Daily Dinner Specials are quite a value considering the portion size

plus each comes with a slice of pie. We’re hoping to offer these at all

our locations in the future.”



Polly’s Pies, family-owned since 1968 and known for its scratch kitchen, homemade pies and friendly hospitality, will offer its $14.99 Daily Dinner Specials starting May 16 at its Fullerton, Orange, Santa Ana and Moreno Valley locations only. There are 13 Polly’s Pies throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties. For more information, visit pollyspies.com

Polly’s Pies in Laguna Hills is celebrating the reopening of its Laguna Hills location after undergoing

an interior refresh of its nearly 40 year-old restaurant. A ribbon cutting and public celebration will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 4pm.

The first 200 guests through the doors will receive signature Polly’s Pies SWAG bags plus kids eat free when accompanied by the purchase of an adult entree (take-out and delivery excluded). The restaurant’s banquet room will feature food tables for guests to taste new menu items, such

as the Prime Rib French dip, as well as Polly’s classic pie shooters. There will be opportunities to win a catered meal and a pie a month for an entire year. Also, wine and beer tasting will be available as well.



A bevy of balloons will provide an Instagrammable moment at the

restaurant’s entrance. Polly’s has also partnered with some local organizations to help raise awareness of the services they provide to the community. Philanthropy is an important part of the Polly’s Pies

brand with all 13 locations partnering with local non-profits.



“We’re super excited to unveil our new interior,” said Jacklyn Mitosinka, director of brand for the popular restaurant. “Our refresh is light and airy with a bit of whimsy. We’re really excited with the results.”



The motif features hues of teal and chartreuse splashed on booths and

banquettes with striking black accents throughout. The glass-enclosed

dessert case displays an array of fruit and cream pies with a mini-market nearby with Polly’s gourmet coffee, freshly baked cookies, signature jams, and more available for purchase.



Polly’s Pies in Laguna Hills will mark the completion of its recent renovation with a public ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration on Thursday, June 9 starting at 4pm. The restaurant is located at 23701

Moulton Parkway near the Laguna Hills Golf Club. For more information, call 949.380.8383 or visit at pollyspies.com.

About Polly’s Pies:

Founded in 1968 by brothers Eddie & Donald Sheldrake, Polly’s Pies has been family-owned and operated for more than 50 years. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an assortment of fresh bakery items throughout Orange, Riverside, and LA Counties.

After having to close for several months due to damage from a nearby fire, Fresh Brothers at

Westcliff Plaza in Newport Beach reopened its doors last week 1616 San Miguel Drive.

The award-winning pizza-centric restaurant was forced to temporarily shutter its doors last fall after a nearby fire caused damage to several buildings, including the one occupied by the popular pizza restaurant.

“We’re really excited to get our Newport Beach team back to their ‘home,” said Geoff Goodman, CEO of Fresh Brothers. “We relocated the team to other stores, but this is their domain, and

they’re eager to return and reconnect with guests.”



Several new specials have been introduced in recent weeks, giving guests a reason to revisit the Newport Beach location:

 Midweek Special: two medium, one-topping pizzas for $22

(Monday-Thursday, pick-up)

 $12 Lunch Combo: Personal one-topping pizza and a side

Fresh or Caesar Salad. Available Until 4pm daily at all locations

(excluding LAX)

 $25 Large One-Topping Vegan Pizza & Salad: Enjoy a large

one-topping vegan pizza with a fresh, hand-picked salad.



Known for its quality ingredients with no additives, preservatives or fillers, Fresh Brothers makes its dough in-house daily with several crust options that include original, skinny, cauliflower, deep dish,

gluten-free and keto. Tomatoes used for the zesty sauce that crowns the pies, is sourced locally from Stanislaus, California, while the mozzarella cheese, used to crown the pizzas, is all-natural and made

by Grande who sources its milk from local family farms. In addition to

its award-winning pizzas, Fresh Brothers also offers an array of leafy

salads, wings, sliders, knots and desserts.



Fresh Brothers at Westcliff Plaza in Newport Beach, located at 1616 San Miguel Drive, is set to reopen on Monday, March 14 at 11am. For more information, visit online at freshbrothers.com.

ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS

Based in Los Angeles since 2008, Fresh Brothers lives up to its name of crafting the freshest pizza. With more than 20 locations throughout Southern California,

Fresh Brothers sources only the highest quality ingredients with all-natural and handmade dough produced daily, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or fillers. Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve plant-based meat and offers specialty pizzas with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, fresh knots, and tasty sliders.



