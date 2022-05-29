Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

photo courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse presents: Tony Award winning ” Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show.” Conceived by Richard Maltby,Jr. and Murray Horwitz. Director & Choreographer, Spencer John Powell, Musical Director Nina Gilbert. A playful, provocative Party. Jaunty music with teasing lyrics. That has you groovin’ in your seat.

L – R Tyrah Hunter, Shanyeyah White, and Carjanae

Ain’t Misbehavin’, Premiered in !978 and is a tribute to the music of Fats Waller. A Cabaret style show filled with swing music and a bit of dancing. The singing is the star of the show. Named after a song by Fats Waller. It was in a the era when the Cotton Club, Savoy Ballroom, and the Waldorf Hotel were the playground for High Society. While Lennox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out swing music. Songs with a new kind of rhythem. Cadence with a beat.

Five African-American entertainers rocking their game bringing us 31 wonderful, racy, humorous songs. Magical voices that move us through the journey of the swing era. Two dancers to add to the ambience and enhance the show and a band that blows out the beautiful music of the age flawlessly.

Shanyeyah White – photo courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

Shayeyah White, Tyrah Hunter, Carjanae, DeAndre Simmons, and Michael, our Fab Five. Ed Worham as Fats Waller, and Jalen. Our beautiful dancers, Gabby Record and Sharla Mandere. The band, Nina Gilbert conductor and keyboard, Alissa Maushrdt, Reeds, Sub, Matt Gill, Trumpet Russ Mitchell , Bass Steve Jilka, and Drums, Skye Landers. Coronado’s award worthy team.

The stage set is Nightclub. Three orangish arches on a raised stage, with lights that changed from song to song. A couple tables, right and left and some chairs. Simple elegance to let the singers shine. With the audience at tables of their own, there is a total nightclub atmosphere, the perfect venue for the show. Costumes to suit the singers.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ will have you moving to the beat in your seat and is your show for swing.

Deandre Simmons and Tyrah Hunter photo courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

Coronado playhouse is supporting the Black Artist Collective for this awesome show. Their mission is to facilitate a foundation of support and resources the provides a sense of community, a safe haven, and a sanctuary for artist development.

Michael – photo courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse

Ain’t Misbehavin’

May 20 – June 19, 2022

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 8pm, Sunday @ 2pm

1835 Strand Way, Coronado

619.435.4856

Cast photo courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

www.CoronadoPlayhouse.org

