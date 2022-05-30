Spread the love

Steakhouses generally have familiar names and big reputations set in the middle of glorious cities. That is why experiencing the JW Steakhouse located inside of the Los Angeles Airport Marriott is one of the pleasant surprises in all of Southern California.

You did read that right, not only a steakhouse inside a hotel right outside of LAX, but one of the best steakhouses you will experience anywhere. An unlikely location, but not once you experience how beautiful the LAX Marriott, then you will realize the JW lives up to the expectations this hotel has created.

Lamb Chops

Executive Chef Victor Miguel not only has every cut of beef you could think of, but he brings those of the highest quality that would make any steakhouse jealous. The beef is USDA quality prime from Greater Omaha grain-fed with sustainability initiatives and the rack of lamb is Colorado farm-raised. The preparation is flawless from the porterhouse to the boneless ribeye to the New York strip. If you are looking for the over-the-top experience, the surf and turf with an entire lobster tail and an eight ounce sirloin is a must. If you enjoy lamb, the rack of lamb is simply as good as it gets, a perfect grilled char, cooked to tender perfection and a joy to eat. The seafood selection includes pan roasted sea bass and a West Coast bouillabaisse that has a plethora of seafood and a tomato saffron broth, another to add to the list of must try dishes.

Black mussels and clams (Courtesy JW Steakhouse)

To start off your dining experience, the starters are almost tantalizing enough to make you forget about steak altogether. The roasted bone marrow is rich and full of flavor, really taken to a whole new level with marinated garlic and shallots. You have to make a few visits to the JW to take in all the starters. You can’t go wrong with any of them, such as: duck leg confit, crab cakes, pan seared scallops, Ahi tuna and the blue prawn cocktail that has a black garlic emulsion. The JW has a pretty lengthy menu and yet every single dish is prepared to perfection.

Charcuterie board

The JW has put together a truly iconic charcuterie board that contains a mix of California cheeses along with chorizo, black truffle salami and house cured prosciutto. To pair with this sampling or any entrée, the JW has put together a wine list that is extensive and worthy of any of the finest steakhouses in the United States. Making things even easier for you, the wine list has some 93 point plus rated wines that are selections right from the JW’s certified sommelier, who is also available to offer you advice on the matter.

Crab Cakes (Courtesy JW Steakhouse)

While the JW Steakhouse is near LAX, you don’t need to be taking a flight or traveling to enjoy this incredible spot. When it comes to Los Angeles, the steakhouse options are long and tasty, but the JW is as good as any that are at the top of any best of list. The JW is simply a perfect steakhouse in every possible way and will never disappoint regardless of the occasion.

For more information, visit: JW Steakhouse