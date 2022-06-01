Spread the love

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians will be joined by world-renowned violinist Chee-Yun and guest clarinetist Jonathan Gunn in a program including Tchaikovsky’s sextet for strings in D Minor, op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence,” and a piece by Bernard Herrmann, “Souvenirs de Voyage,” at 3:00 pm on June 12, 2022, at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

Souveniers

Guest violinist Chee-Yun’s technical excellence and artistry have enraptured audiences on five continents. She has been praised by The New York Times for her “high-gloss tone that pulls sensuously at the listener’s ear.” Jonathan Gunn is an artist much admired for his beautiful musicianship. A versatile performer, he has enjoyed a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral performer, and teacher, in the US and internationally.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, now in its 32nd year, is Chicago’s premiere ensemble focused on classical and adventurous new chamber music works. Artistic Director and violinist John Macfarlane and longtime ensemble member cellist Calum Cook are joined for this one-time-only concert by violists Aurélien Fort Pederzoli of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Rose Armbrust Griffin of the Chicago Philharmonic, and cellist Mara McClain of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Scored for two violins, two violas, and two cellos, Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” (1890) is the composer’s only string sextet. So named because Tchaikovsky determined on one of its principal themes during a visit to that city, the work was dedicated by the composer to the St. Petersburg Chamber Music Society in response to his being named an Honorary Member.

Bernard Herrmann is best known for his film music and long collaboration with movie director Alfred Hitchcock—including the score for the film Psycho. Herrmann’s “Souvenirs de Voyage,” a clarinet quintet, offers a vivid sentimentality which contrasts drastically with the iciness and drama of his great film scores.

General admission tickets are $41. Discounted student tickets are $12 with valid ID. Visit rembrandtchambermusicians.org or by phone at 872-395-1754. Subscribers and paid single-ticket holders can access online streamed performances of all Rembrandt’s concerts in the 2021–2022 season.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians follows CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines. Proof of vaccination for Covid-19 is required to enter the venues for our 2021-2022 season events.