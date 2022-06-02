Spread the love

Mr. Worldwide graciously made a pitstop to Napa Valley this past weekend during BottleRock music festival! Of course he brought one of the Miami heat to Napa Valley during an hour set at BottleRock. Held at the Napa Valley expo, the 3-day festival was headlined by Pink, Luke Combs, Twenty One Pilots, Metallica, and more took the stage over the course of the weekend.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Fans anxiously spilled over the festival field onto the Napa Valley Expo sidewalk and streets by the Verizon Stage as Pitbull took the stage. The excitement beamed from the stage and throughout the crowd which could be felt like no other. Dressed in his typically performance attire, a sleek fitted suit and sunglasses, Pitbull was simply on FIRE!

The high-energy set also included his six dancers and band members which also entertained the crowd to no-end. Throughout his riff of hits, Pitbull shared a few inspirational tidbits and encouraged the young people in the crowd to be leaders rather than followers in order to become successful. “Struggle, fight, sacrifice. That’s how you live your dream,” he said. “Hard work pays off.” Toward the end of the set, Pitbull also gave a chat about music’s uniting force—the general message of many of his songs. “When the going get tough, the tough get tougher,” he declared, before pausing the show as he got word through his in-ear monitor that police needed it quiet to resolve some matter. “Nothing gonna stop us but police; I gotta be honest about that,” he quipped before playing his hit (with Zac Brown) “Can’t Stop Us.”

Other singles and crowd favorites such as “Timber”, “Don’t Stop the Party”, “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” as well as “Hotel Room Service,” “International Love,” “I Feel Good” and EDM number “Party Ain’t Over,” kept the crowd hyped. A spontaneous crowd sing-along of the chorus to Pitbull’s 2013 single “Feel the Moment” kept the enthusiastic crowd engaged and ready for more.

Hit after hit enthralled festival-goers of all ages danced the day away well until Pitbull respectively ended his show on-time, which of course was upsetting to many. Day three was FULL of impeccable acts, see below for a few others that had the crowd singing and dancing beyond closing time!

Luke Combs:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Dust off your cowboy boots and grab your hats, Luke Combs took over the Verizon stage in true fashion – with a red solo cup in hand! From the beginning of his set the North Carolina native opened up to his fans (which spanned the entire field). The country megastar shared that he has a son on the way in ~3 weeks while sharing his excitement to be performing at BottleRock. Red solo cup in hand, the father-to-be encouraged a party atmosphere, and the crowd loudly obliged, opening with the raucous country rocker, “Cold As You.” Other hits from his set included; “When It Rains It Pours,” “Forever After All” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

“For those of ya’ll that don’t know me, I’m from North Carolina, [and] I’m 32 years old. I’m a college drop out and was living above the bar that I worked at,” Combs confessed. “I wrote this song 10 years ago and I truly thought no one would hear it, and here we are today,” he shared before he led into his single, “She’s Got the Best of Me.”

Pink:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Is it even a show if Pink doesn’t fly across the crowd, – literally? The pop-star once again pulled out all the stops and her 90 minute set at BottleRock wasn’t any different! The high-energy set was full of neon color and positivity while the singer ran through all of the hits.

“You’re welcome for this,” P!nk said as two of the male dancers joined the stage and stripped off their shirts within seconds. Later on, P!nk would dedicate a few of covers to “kick-ass women.” The first was Bishop Briggs’ rocker “Like a River,” which was an incredible recreation followed by No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?,” Joan Baez’s “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” which was made popular by Janis Joplin.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

But at this point, the performance did slow down some, with a few staples such as: “Who Knew,” “Try” and “Just Give Me a Reason”, and “Please Don’t Leave Me”. The acoustic version “Cover Me in Sunshine”, Pink shared the stage with a special guest — her 10-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart! Pink starred at Willow in admiration while Willow belted out the verse. The adorable moment showed off the fact that talent runs through the family. P!nk had introduced that song by speaking about how all people have lived with some form of trauma over the past couple of years, and how performing at BottleRock gave her a sense of hope going forward.

The weekend was full of affirmations, unity, and love truly proving that music can heal! BottleRock has already locked in the dates for next year! We’ll see you back in Napa Valley for BottleRock 2023 which will be held on May 26-28, 2023!

