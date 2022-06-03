Spread the love

Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week just wrapped their dazzling series of runway shows last Sunday, where 18 premiere Vietnamese, Italian and Australian fashion designers presented their latest collections at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Showcasing to a packed house of 750 per seating of Vietnam’s A-listers, diplomats, dignitaries, influencers and taste-makers, the event spanned over 4 nights, from Thursday, March 26th to Sunday, March 29th.

President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD), and President of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week – Madame Trang Le

Miss Universe – Vietnam 2019

Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân Miss Vietnam 2010 – Vũ Hoàng My Miss Vietnam 2018 – Trần Tiểu Vy Miss World – Vietnam 2019

Lương Thuỳ Linh Singer – Đàm Vĩnh Hưng

Wrapping its 13th season, Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week has been positioned as the premiere international fashion event in Vietnam. Its mission is to share the country’s leading fashion talent with a global audience and has earned the reputation as the principal international fashion week in the Southeast region, ranked 4th in Asia, behind Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai International Fashion Weeks.

The event focused on the central theme #ReFashion, pertaining to the adoption and development of sustainable fashion in Vietnam, post pandemic. Madame Trang Le, President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD), and President of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week adds: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made a dramatic impact on all our lives, and of course there have been significant changes within our fashion community because of it. Having finally emerged from what felt like seemingly endless lockdowns and stringent restrictions, I feel we should all try and shift our way of thinking (ReThinking), our way of doing (ReInventing) and our way of operating (ReGenerating). My hope is that our industry manifests a new and transformative commitment to the sustainable development of fashion (Sustainable Fashion), and this season’s event theme #ReFashion was implemented to relay this messaging to our Vietnamese fashion populace as our ‘new normal’.”

Here are our picks of looks from the catwalk which made the biggest SPLASH! (See what we did there?)

THURSDAY:

Aquafina x designer Võ Công Khanh

Camicissima

Valenciani by Adrian Anh Tuấn

FRIDAY:

I.H.F

Ivan Trần

Nguyễn Tiến Truyển

Tracy Studio

Tuyết Lê

SATURDAY:

21Six

Lý Giám Tiền

Nguyễn Minh Công

PhuongLyly by Phương Hồ

Tiny Ink by Hoàng Quyên

SUNDAY:

Happy Clothing by Thảo Nguyễn

Hoàng Hải

Hoàng Minh Hà

Linh San Couture

Zimmermann

All photos courtesy of Vietnam International Fashion Week

Until next season…