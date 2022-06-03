Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week just wrapped their dazzling series of runway shows last Sunday, where 18 premiere Vietnamese, Italian and Australian fashion designers presented their latest collections at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.
Showcasing to a packed house of 750 per seating of Vietnam’s A-listers, diplomats, dignitaries, influencers and taste-makers, the event spanned over 4 nights, from Thursday, March 26th to Sunday, March 29th.
Wrapping its 13th season, Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week has been positioned as the premiere international fashion event in Vietnam. Its mission is to share the country’s leading fashion talent with a global audience and has earned the reputation as the principal international fashion week in the Southeast region, ranked 4th in Asia, behind Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai International Fashion Weeks.
The event focused on the central theme #ReFashion, pertaining to the adoption and development of sustainable fashion in Vietnam, post pandemic. Madame Trang Le, President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD), and President of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week adds: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made a dramatic impact on all our lives, and of course there have been significant changes within our fashion community because of it. Having finally emerged from what felt like seemingly endless lockdowns and stringent restrictions, I feel we should all try and shift our way of thinking (ReThinking), our way of doing (ReInventing) and our way of operating (ReGenerating). My hope is that our industry manifests a new and transformative commitment to the sustainable development of fashion (Sustainable Fashion), and this season’s event theme #ReFashion was implemented to relay this messaging to our Vietnamese fashion populace as our ‘new normal’.”
Here are our picks of looks from the catwalk which made the biggest SPLASH! (See what we did there?)
THURSDAY:
Aquafina x designer Võ Công Khanh
Camicissima
Valenciani by Adrian Anh Tuấn
FRIDAY:
I.H.F
Ivan Trần
Nguyễn Tiến Truyển
Tracy Studio
Tuyết Lê
SATURDAY:
21Six
Lý Giám Tiền
Nguyễn Minh Công
PhuongLyly by Phương Hồ
Tiny Ink by Hoàng Quyên
SUNDAY:
Happy Clothing by Thảo Nguyễn
Hoàng Hải
Hoàng Minh Hà
Linh San Couture
Zimmermann
All photos courtesy of Vietnam International Fashion Week
Until next season…
Be the first to comment