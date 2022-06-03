Spread the love

Attendees may have stayed up a little late rocking out to Metallica and jamming out to Kygo from day one, however, that didn’t delay the energy for day two. The second day of BottleRock brought even more talent to the forefront. Banks, Motherfolk, The Suffers, Silversun Pickups, Mount Westmore, and more were amongst a few of the many anticipated artists on day two of BottleRock. Here are a few of our top moments from day two of BottleRock!

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Jordy was a refreshing break on a hot Summer day! The high-energy pop performance, covered in love took over the Truly stage. Wrapping the audience with his contagious energy, sincere voice, and conversational lyrics — what was there not to love?

The Illinois native credits his early influences as Hilary Duff, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne, and The Spice Girls, and rightfully so his own tracks encapsulate similar glimmering, bouncy 90’s pop sound and diary-entry-esque bops.

Music festivals are great for exploring new music, and I’m relieved that BottleRock has introduced me to this pop-centric genius!

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Definitely one-to-watch, Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) puts on a tantalizing show that is sure to draw you in. The harmony, lyricism, and energy from the performance beamed from the stage as onlookers frolicked in the crowd. Whether you knew all of the singles or not, you were guaranteed to have a good time! RKS put out their first 2018 full-length debut for Elektra, “HOW TO: FRIEND, LOVE, FREEFALL” – produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Sleeper Agent), which set the trail for their notoriety. Since then, the band has garnished widespread attention. Even at BottleRock, their energy captured those within reach.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

Seeing the Black Crowes live was a first and WELL worth the wait! The duo have been touring for ages yet their energy and charisma on stage seemed like it was the first time. Starting with singles from their upcoming album, it wasn’t long before the crowd obliged and gave the high-energy right back!

Frontman Chris Robinson belted out their hits like “Twice as Shy,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Hard to Handle.” while twirling around the stage and spinning his microphone stand. The band dropped a ground-shaking cover of The Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” (off their new covers EP 1972) before closing with “Jealous Again” and “Remedy.”

Twenty One Pilots:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley/Latitude 38.

I had the pleasure of seeing Twenty One Pilots a few years ago at Life is Beautiful. I’m happy to report their set was just as wild as before. The band played a relatively even mix of tracks, taking fans on a journey through its range of hit singles. The day 2 closers were sure to share their appreciation for their fans both new and old.

“This moment is not lost on us. We know this isn’t normal,” frontman Tyler Joseph shared, amplifying a sentiment he would repeat throughout the night. “We’re so appreciative that you’re here with us.”

The dynamic duo played tribute to a few hitmakers, one being Elton John. Tyler donned Elton-esque white sunglasses while singing “Bennie and the Jets.” At one point, Joseph strapped on a bass guitar and played a truncated cover “Bad Boys for Life” before launching into their hit single, “Stressed Out.” Other hits include: “Lane Boy” and “Chlorine,” and more as the duo jumped and flipped over anything possible.