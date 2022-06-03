Spread the love

DINING

Celebrate this Father’s Day at Carnivale, 702 W Fulton Market St, as the restaurant invites guests to enjoy a fun-filled interactive dining experience powered by Maker’s Mark and Courvoisier. From 1PM– 5PM, guests can enjoy a delicious dinner menu in addition to a photo op perfect for snapping pics with Dad, ice luge, Maker’s Mark sampling and glass dipping, mini put put, and much more! Reservations for the event can be made here.

Lirica (Photo: Courtesy of Lirica)

Lirica restaurant on Navy Pier, 900 E Grand Ave, is all the rage this Father’s Day as the location will be offering a variety of flavorful dad-themed drink specials and music from 11AM-2PM! Father’s will additionally be delighted to find “The Dad Snack” special, adding a slider to any cocktail and a round of chips and dip served family-style. Reservations for the event can be made here

Oaken (Photo: Courtesy of Oaken)

Oaken Bistro + Bar, 200 N Field Drive, invites guests to enjoy brunch at the restaurant this Fathers’ Day from 7AM-3PM. Remedy Dad’s fabled sweet tooth with sweet chocolate chip pancakes or go the hearty route with a maple braised bacon, little gem and tomato sandwich. Reservations can be made here

Celebrate the dad in your life at Thorn Restaurant & Lounge for a special BBQ! This modern American restaurant and lounge located inside The Rose Hotel at 5200 Pearl St. in Rosemont, will be offering a unique menu for all the amazing fathers. These BBQ specials include a ‘Smoked Brisket Sandwich,’ ‘Smoked BBQ Chicken Wings,’ and ‘Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos’ surely to melt in your mouth. Paired with the innovative cocktails the Thorn serves, which was ranked on EATER’s “Best Drink Cocktails in Chicago’s North and Western Suburbs,” it will be a hit with dad! To learn more or book a reservation, please visit here.

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant (Photo: Courtesy of Chicago Firehouse Restaurant)

Formerly Engine Company 104 of the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, the landmark restaurant at 1401 South Michigan Avenue features both a lush backyard patio providing a quaint escape in the city as well as an outdoor veranda affording picturesque views of the South Loop skyline, perfect for Father’s Day celebrations. The timeless house favorites, including steaks, chops, and seafood, are complemented by distinctive, contemporary seasonal dishes for all to enjoy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.chicagofirehouse.com.

Grab Dad and head to Aire, located at 100 W. Monroe St., on the 24th floor of Hyatt Centric the Loop Chicago. Enjoy 360-views with a new Midwestern-inspired menu, including small plates and appetizers meant for sharing and a robust beverage program sure to delight. Aire features fire pits, cabanas, couches, outdoor games, and an outdoor bar with an unmatched urban feel. Aire is open on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. To make a reservation, please visit TOCK .

Celebrate dad with a Southern-style backyard seafood boil experience at Lowcountry. With three Chicago locations in Lakeview, South Loop, and Chinatown, it’s the ideal dinner for those looking to gather with their family, enjoy a fresh meal, and get their hands dirty! Guests can indulge in Lowcountry’s signature combos with a choice of protein featuring shrimp or snow crab legs served with cornbread, corn, potatoes, and a soft drink.

Ocean Prime (Photo: Courtesy of Ocean Prime)

Ocean Prime, located on the iconic corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive on the second level of the London House at 87 E. Wacker Dr., is celebrating Father’s Day with a new brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to their regular dinner service available until 9 p.m. Guests can select from a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, seafood and steak-focused entrees, signature cocktails, and a wine list while taking in views of Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River. To book a reservation, please visit OpenTable.

Hyatt Lodge invites guests to celebrate Father’s Day this year with alfresco dining at Water’s Edge and Lakeside Patio. Located at 2815 Jorie Blvd. in Oak Brook, families will be able to enjoy the onsite restaurant while immersed in nature and surrounded by beautiful lakes, streams, and wooded trails. Water’s Edge offers upscale cafe items including fresh, innovative salads, classic sandwiches, soups and entrees.

OUTINGS

Five Iron (Photo: Courtesy of Five Iron)

Take dad out to the virtual links this year at one of Five Iron Golf’s three Chicago locations. Reshaping modern golf culture in Chicago and beyond, Five Iron Golf offers a reimagined, high-tech, inclusive golf experience complete with a full-service bar and restaurant for both golfers and non-golfers alike. To learn more on the latest location, please visit their website.

This Father’s Day, create family memories that will be treasured forever with celebrations from the water with City Cruises Chicago. These include the Father’s Day Premier Plus Brunch Cruise on the Chicago River boarding at 12 p.m., Father’s Day Premier Dinner Cruise on Lake Michigan boarding at 5 p.m., and the Father’s Day Signature Dinner Cruise on Lake Michigan boarding at 5:30 p.m. Spend your day cruising on Lake Michigan with a chef-prepared dinner buffet, classic cocktails, and incredible views of Chicago. Celebrate with dining and music from City Cruises Chicago’s climate-controlled interior, or soak in the picturesque backdrop from their open-air, outdoor decks. Not to mention, their dinner cruise is perfect for all ages, and is the best way to celebrate the dad in your life! For more information, please visit here.

Celebrate Father’s Day this year at Raging Waves— Illinois’ largest waterpark! Sitting on more than 58 acres, this family-friendly destination features the brand new Aussie Mat Dash, 32 water slides, multiple kiddie areas, wave pool, lazy river, 43 private cabanas, and more. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.ragingwaves.com.

Puttshack (Photo: Courtesy of Puttshack)

Plan a tee-time with dad for Father’s Day! Puttshack, located inside the Oakbrook Center, is unmatched as they have reimagined and re-engineered social entertainment space to fully showcase tech-infused mini golf, a unique and world class food & beverage menu and an inclusive, dynamic, in-venue experience. Bring dad in for a fun round of golf and treat him to delicious drinks and food such as their ‘Perfect “10” Old Fashioned,’ ‘Smokin’ Painkiller’, ‘Tuscan Pork Porchetta Sandwich’, ‘Mighty Meatball Flatbread’, ‘Fried Chicken Cobb Salad,’ and much more. Make sure to commemorate the great day with an Instagrammable moment at each courses’ 9 hole with a unique dad joke picture frame! To learn more or book a reservation, please visit here.

Golfer dads rejoice! Made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out, Pixar Putt takes guests to infinity… and beyond! Navy Pier’s newest attraction makes for the perfect Father’s Day celebration. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.pixarputt.com/chicago.

GIFTS

Reward Dad’s mighty love this Father’s Day with a gift from the utmost paper gifting store Paper Source. Offering a variety of products perfect for dad, find a foldable six pack pop-up card, a best dad desk trophy, and for his grumpier days a Darth Vader Travel Tumbler! Stop into a store location or visit online at www.papersource.com

Looking for a fun Father’s Day gift? Treat dad to tickets to the perfect summer festival and start the celebrations early! The Chicago Scots are thrilled to officially bring back Midwest’s Largest Scottish Event, the 36th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games. This two-day outdoor festival is slated to arrive to Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca, IL, on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The treasured summer-kickoff celebration will bring back all the crowd favorites, from the iconic caber toss to the Highland Dancers, from bagpipe competitions to the Dogs of Scotland and British Car Show, and everything in between. Whether Scottish by birth, by heritage or strictly by inclination, this family-friendly festival is not to be missed. Plus, kids under 12 years of age are free this year! All proceeds will benefit the Chicago Scots, one of the world’s largest Scottish cultural organizations and the oldest 501(c)3 charity in Illinois, and their principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care in North Riverside. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by clicking here.

Celebrate the rad Dad in your life with a joyful balloon burst! Luft Balloons, Chicago’s premier balloon store located at 535 N Dayton Street, is known for their artistic balloon creations ideal for any occasion, and Father’s Day is no exception. To place an order, visit Luft Balloons’ website to schedule a pickup or delivery. Luft Balloons is open from 8:30a.m. to 3:30p.m Monday through Saturday, and 8:30a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is available 7 days a week.

SOMETHING A LITTLE DIFFERENT

Father’s Dubbed “a good laugh and a fun night out!” by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, playing at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue, offers group ticket packages perfect for a Father’s Day weekend night out! Becoming Off-Broadway’s Longest-Running Comedy in New York and launching a national tour before making its Las Vegas debut, this interactive romantic comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider ‘tips’ come straight from the source: a gay man. To purchase tickets, please visit www.sextipsplay.com.