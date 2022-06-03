Spread the love

Three Square Food Bank’s Las Vegas Restaurant Week will return to the valley June 6-17, 2022, uniting the culinary community and food aficionados for a 12-day epicurean event to combat food-insecurity.



“Over the course of its long history, Las Vegas Restaurant Week has provided millions of meals for the nearly 364,000 Southern Nevadans struggling with hunger,” said Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton. “Year-after-year this event continues to show us what a great city can do when good food is combined with kindness and generosity. The entire community comes together to ensure everyone has a meal at the table.”

You can visit www.RestaurantWeekLV.org, a website devoted to Las Vegas Restaurant Week where diners can view a list of participating restaurants and special promotions. Las Vegas Restaurant Week includes approximately 200 participants. A fixed portion of each meal’s cost will directly support Three Square and the one in six Southern Nevadans who are food insecure.

While there are plenty of options on the strip if you are visiting Las Vegas, this also gives you a chance to visit surrounding areas and give some of the more local restaurants you might not be familiar with a shot. In Henderson a great new restaurant to experience is Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails. Summerlin is loaded with great restaurants including: JING Las Vegas, T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge and Honey Salt.



Las Vegas Restaurant Week has more than 50 new restaurants across the valley, offering a

variety of globally inspired flavors, including Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Brazilian, Mexican and more. Participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe menus – for breakfast, brunch, lunch and/or dinner – at price points ranging from $20 to $80 with $4, $5 or $6 from each cover donated to Three Square.

Special promotions will also be offered by more than 20 participating foodservice businesses during the 12-day event. The wide variety of participants includes local bars and breweries, coffee shops and more, all offering promotions with a fixed portion of proceeds donated to Three Square. Diners are encouraged to share their experiences on social media, connecting with Three Square on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, in addition to ‘Liking’ Las Vegas Restaurant Week and using the hashtag #LVRW. Bolstering the impact of this year’s event are Dollar Loan Center, Sysco and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, serving as the official sponsors of Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2022.

Last year, in addition to a record number of first-time restaurant participants, funds donated during Las Vegas Restaurant Week provided more than 180,000 meals to food-insecure valley residents.



For more information about Three Square Food Bank, visit. Three Square.

About Three Square Food Bank



Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las

Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has

provided more than 444 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and

earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. When the

COVID-19 pandemic struck, Three Square immediately implemented a disaster response plan to

answer sudden school and business closures, drastic declines in retail food donations, social

distancing limitations on volunteer efforts, reduced on-site staff support, and the need for low-contact

food distributions. Within days, Three Square had increased food distribution by 250,000 meals a

week and increased the capacity of its Call Center to refer Southern Nevadans to available food

resources, social services, and unemployment benefits. A member of the Feeding America network of

food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry

people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs

food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square’s vision of a community where no one is

hungry, please connect at threesquare.org, Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram

(@threesquarelv) and Twitter (@threesquarelv).