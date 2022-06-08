Spread the love

This is just a tiny sneak peek of what is to come for the Summer 2022 Gift Guide. We have found some of the most unique and productive, fun and exquisite brands that we think everyone will love. There is something for every member of the family to enjoy… Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Fun and Fashion Wine and Spirits

Fun and Fashion

I feel like with everyone working remotely now this is the most perfect accessory/must have on the market… Meet Worky $149.99 The Home Office that makes any space in your home an office space by bringing together all the elements of a productive desk setup in one convenient, mobile solution. Stay productive and organized anywhere work happens!

Dimensions: 26″ x 16″ x 3.5″

Compatible with up to 15.6-inch laptops (size measured diagonally from corner to corner).

*Accessories not included

Just Shoes for Kids offer a selection of stylish footwear, clothing, accessories and toys for children ranging in age from newborn to big kid. Brands featured include Igor, Old Soles, Hoo Shoes, My Brooklyn and Livie & Luca, among others. I also love that Just Shoes for Kids donates 1% of net profit to the ELIJA Foundation for autism outreach.

GoSili® 16oz Silicone Tumbler Pint, Eco-Friendly Reusable Silicone Drinking Cup, $15.99

· Reusable patented coffee cup made with 100% European-grade, platinum silicone

· Soft, nontoxic, eco-friendly (because we only get one planet Earth!)

· Embedded stainless-steel ring prevents the cup from collapsing when gripped or squeezed

· Perfect for hot and cold beverages

· Dishwasher safe and microwave safe

I’m in love with the butterfly collection, starting at just $28. Perfect for summer or year round. This is beautiful jewelry that is affordable.

Founded and creatively directed by television personality Lynne Curtin, Lynne Curtin Collection jewelry is edgy, coastal-chic and timeless jewelry for modern day women. Inspired by her wide array of life experiences, travel and exposure to fashion from around the world, and of course, Orange County coastal-living lifestyle. Embodying her own sense of style, Lynne designed pieces that are feminine with edge, classic yet trendy with a pop of personality.

Made with delicate metals and Swarovski stones, Lynne Curtin Collection jewelry is crafted to seamlessly transition from day to night. Whether worn alone, layered with coordinating pieces from the collection, LCC jewelry can be customized to showcase everyone’s unique style and individuality.

GlassesUSA.com, the fastest growing online eyewear retailer announces the launch of its new ‘Vinyl Collection’ by Ottoto, a private label house brand exclusive to GlassesUSA.com. Each frame pays homage to the record player, be it the delicate needle or detailed edgings, and is reflected in the intricate finishes of each frame. While vinyls are extraordinary and unique, they are also classic and timeless, and the perfect representation for this one-of-a-kind collection.

The unisex collection includes 30 skus, 10 styles of glasses and 3 styles of sunglasses, and all frames are eligible for prescription lenses. Built for the everyday, urban lifestyle.

Ottoto joins GlassesUSA.com’s portfolio of private labels along with Muse, Amelia E., Revel, Yoji, and Seaclean.

Ottoto Vinyl frames start at $98 including lenses and free shipping.

Exclusively at GlassesUSA.com

“The Ottoto Vinyl collection is all about encapsulating the raw elegance of a vinyl record’s finer details, and translating that into everyday sophisticated eyewear. The styles in the collection are reminiscent of a timeless record player, both delicate and detailed, in an extraordinary way. The skews are intricate and unique, and the finer details make it stand out. And like every collection we launch at GlassesUSA.com, Ottoto Vinyl offers a designer aesthetic at an affordable price. “

Excited to introduce you to NicoBlu , the new luxury resort brand from veteran fashion executive Katherine Lantuch (previously Global Vice President at Ralph Lauren and Creative Director at Bergdorf Goodman) offering a range of beautiful products hand-crafted in a female-founded factory in India.

From dresses to kaftans to halter tops, our products are all interwoven with a rich blend of cultures inspired by founder Katherine Lantuch and her team’s travels to Jaipur, Portofino, Andalusia and Marrakech.

Items in the collection range from $26 to $325 USD. NicoBlu offers an inclusive size range to fit the needs of a wide array of customers, from X-Small to 4X in both regular and petite sizes.



RINNA BEAUTY

$59.00

One of my favorite lip kits ever… This berry lip kit is a little bit naughty, but always nice!



COSTA FARMS Peace Lily: $22.87

The Peace lily is a common houseplant that bears broad, dark green leaves and charming, white calla-like flowers on tall stems above the foliage. When in bloom, the plant looks best when grouped in clusters of three or more. Peace lily fits in well in just about every style of interior design, particular country and causal looks. Large specimens look great on the floor; smaller peace lily plants are perfect for tabletops or plant stands. Because peace lily is one of the most efficient houseplants at filtering indoor pollutants from the air, it’s a great pick for bedrooms.

ElliQ, the new AI companion robot that just hit the market.

ElliQ is the first proactive care robot that helps older adults (age 65+) live happier and healthier lives while retaining their independence at home. Unlike other digital assistant devices, ElliQ initiates conversation with its user, asking about their day, helping them manage their health, encouraging participation in suggested activities. ElliQ offers a range of companionship, health and wellness, communication, entertainment, and assistive features, including:

Physical exercise videos through a partnership with Silver Sneakers

Health content through a collaboration with Mayo Clinic

Access to transportation support with Uber Health

Daily conversation and inspiration

Regular check-ins and notifications to a loved one if there is a need

Health & wellness goal setting and tracking

Reminders for events, appointments, and more

Ability to easily send and receive text messages & conduct video calls

Memory recording and sharing

Music, jokes, trivia, news, and engaging activities

ElliQ is designed specifically for aging adults, so it’s very easy to set up and use, and it’s a great gift for aging mothers or grandmothers. Pricing begins at $29.99 per month (for an annual plan) with a $249.99 enrollment fee that includes account setup, shipping and handling, installation support, 4 wellness coach sessions and 3 service-free concierge transactions. ElliQ can be purchased at www.elliq.com. Photos and b-roll of ElliQ can be seen here.

Family Patriotic Star T-Shirt ON SALE $10.50 SKU FPST

Super Soft: This tee is made of 100% cotton and is incredibly comfortable; great tee for your patriotic wardrobe

Trendy: Available in royal or white; sizes to fit the whole family; relaxed fit

Perfect for Accessorizing: Accessorize with earrings bracelets necklace any jewelry; pair with your favorite shoes

Sizing: True to size; refer to the size chart to best determine the size for you; fabric has minimal stretch; fabric has natural variations

Care Instructions: Machine wash warm; do not bleach; tumble dry low; do not iron directly on design; do not dry clean; may also hand wash if desired

The entire family can have a patriotic celebration wearing this trendy tee. Pair it with any of our cardigans for a layered look. At Tees2urdoor.com (TM) we continually strive to bring you the lowest prices and best quality products available. A Tees2urdoor (TM) Original, designed & shipped from our facility in Texas…Y’all

Wine and Spirits

The VinarmourTM Protective Wine Carrier, $299

The Vinarmour has the patent for the first collapsible, leak proof protective bag for traveling with wine. Impact resistance is provided by using XRD® Extreme Impact Protection foam, which absorbs 90% of impact energy. Dyneema® and Kevlar® fabrics–both stronger than steel on a molecular weight level and used in making military body armor–provide excellent puncture resistance to make sure that even if the bottle does manage to break, the glass will not puncture the bag and leak. This lets you enjoy every sip of your favorite bottle securely.

Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 6-Year-Old (110 Proof; SRP: $75)

This bottle of Clyde May’s Bourbon is from the producer’s special stock and it’s aged 6 years in American Oak. In fact, this bottle took home a Double Gold Medal in the San Francisco Spirits Competition for 2022. The perfect gift for that special occasion.

Cedar Ridge The QuintEssentialTM American Single Malt (160 Proof; SRP: $59.99)

This distillery is owned by the Quint family with Master Distiller Murphy Quint leading the distilling team. This American Single Malt is made from 100% pure malted barley. It’s married and matured using techniques honed over ten generations. This single malt sets the American Standard with a taste that’s perfectly rich & complex.

Palmaz Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, $185

Beautiful straight out of the glass! The 2018 vintage of Palmaz Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon is well balanced and perfectly refined. Aromas of dark fruit like blackberries and huckleberries jump from the glass, while flavors of currant and cassis on the palate pair harmoniously with the wine’s bright acidity. The well integrated tannins and round mid palate are reminiscent of a traditional Bordeaux. It is equally enticing from beginning to end, with a lingering finish and deep persistence. Drink happily now through 2030.

The Tomahawk, $210

This caveman-sized steak is the most coveted cut on the animal. A tomahawk steak is essentially a thick-cut bone-in ribeye with a rib handle.

Ardbeg 10 Year (SRP: $60.99)

Presenting the Ardbeg, a 10 Year Old, revered around the world as the peatiest, smokiest, most complex single malt of them all. Flaunting isn’t key, but rather showcasing the perfect balance of peat with and the natural sweetness of the malt. You can’t go wrong with this one if you’re a whisky fan.

Mezcal Amarás Logia Expressions: Sierra Negra, Tobala and Cenizo

Logia Collections from Mezcal Amaras.. Each expression comes from wild agave species from the Durango state. Mezcal Amaras is sustainable, carbon neutral, and humbly lives up to its mantra “From Seed to Sip”. The focus is on the wild agaves, process, and flavors.

It takes up to 14 years for the agave used in these special bottles to mature, giving each expression a truly unique flavor.

Larsen Aqua Ignis (SRP: $55.99)

This bottle is famed for being the first cognac in the world that is aged in steam-toasted barrels. Each cask, made of traditional French oak, is plunged into hot water then toasted over hot fire, three times. This technique releases the most complex and finest aromas from the wood while keeping out undesired smoky notes, tannins and acidity.

Libby’s Bubble Pack

Libby is the first bubbled wine transforming the way we enjoy wine through the science of bubbles. They use precision carbonation technology to inject a unique amount of bubbles into both their White and Rose so you get all the amazing flavors of wine with an overall more enjoyable drinking experience. It’s the perfect gift for any mom or new favorite drink to enjoy during spring dinners alfresco.

$54 for a 3 pack of wine!

*Images courtesy of respective companies. We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.