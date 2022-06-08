Spread the love

Music Theater Works present Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 2, 2022 to June 26, 2022, as the second production of the 2022 Season.

Joselle Reyes (Ariel)

Based on one of author Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Wesly Anthony Clerge (Sebastian) and Joselle Reyes (Ariel)

Nathan Karnik (Prince Eric) and Ensemble



From the moment you step into the theater, this immersive production will make you feel part of Ariel’s (Joselle Reyes) world. When she disobeys her father, King Triton (Thomas E. Squires) and makes a deal with the evil witch, Ursula (Caroline Lyell), Ariel thinks her dreams have come true. But when the bargain is not what it seems, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish (Eloise Mulliken), Scuttle the seagull, (Clayton Cross) and Sebastian (Wesley Anthony Clerge) the crab, to save her true love and restore order under the sea.

Trillium Falotico (Allana, Ensemble), Thomas E. Squires (King Triton), Amy Delgado (Aquata, Ensemble)

Anakin White (Jetsam), Caroline Lyell (Ursula), Gus Franchere (Flotsam)

The Little Mermaid is a delight to see on stage, whether or not you have seen the beloved Disney film. The story, musical numbers and talent flaunt an appeal that is infectious. It truly is a treat for the entire family, and everyone will be singing along to the familiar and new songs before they know it!

Nick Johnson (Chef Louis, Ensemble)

Eloise Mulliken (Flounder) – center and Ariel’s sisters

The cast as a whole ensemble shows amazing stage chemistry. Some of my favorite characters in the musical are Sebastian the crab, played with amazing heart and comical soul by Clerge, Cross as Skuttle (who can now tap dance!), Mulliken’s adorable portable of Flounder, Ariel’s fish sidekick, and the amazingly talented and hilarious bad ass Lyell as Ursula. Reyes also plays the title role of Ariel with sweet, spirited spunk. Kudos to the supporting cast that amazingly transition from one role to the next, including Ariel’s six sisters are also fabulous to watch!

Eloise Mulliken (Flounder), Wesly Anthony Clerge (Sebastian), Clayton Cross (Skuttle)

Joselle Reyes (Ariel) and Wesly Anthony Clerge (Sebastian)

A big shout out to the beautiful and clever stage, set and costume design, who all contribute to the overall lovely production. It is not easy to interpret merpeople and other sea creatures on a stage, and I think it is an impressive vision while telling Ariel’s story.

Under The Sea – Ensemble

Joselle Reyes (Ariel) and Nathan Karnik (Prince Eric)

Despite the amazing cast and set/stage design, I feel that though Northlight Theater is a wonderful, intimate venue, that this particular stage does not do The Little Mermaid justice. The production could use a bigger stage. While at times the sound feels a bit too loud for the space. I think that a bigger stage setting would be more appropriate for a musical of this magnitude.

Overall, The Little Mermaid is a very enjoyable experience to see live, and I promise that you will leave the theater clapping, dancing and singing along to the music under the sea. Come see this show before it leaves-you won’t be disappointed!

Photos: Brett Beiner

Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price. Visit the website or call the box office: (847) 673-6300.

Run time is approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

For more information about the Health Safety Procedures at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, please visit this link.