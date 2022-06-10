Spread the love

The first time ever I visited Bill & Coo was a few years back, when they had just opened Bill & Coo Coast Suites and I totally fell in love with it. This summer that everything looks like we are slowly going back to normal, I felt it was time I visited the main Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge, since I needed to have a complete view of this beautiful resort!

Our suite was exactly like I had imagined it, spacious, modern, simple, elegant and smelled absolute freshness. Our welcome treat was exotic fruit, accompanied with chocolate engraved with the hotels logo that we had to break with a wooden hammer, wonderful champaign and some refreshing Pellegrino.

The whole place was mesmerizing but my favorite spot was the swimming pool. The lighting design was astonishing. You feel like you are taking a look at our galaxy. Especially at night, the simulation of this star lit reflection makes you dream and practically leaves you breathless.

Every morning we had breakfast at this wonderful patio, just in front of the pool. When it was windy, since Mykonos is supposed to be the island of the winds, glass doors protected us from the breeze without blocking our marvelous views of the island and the Aegean sea. Breakfast was meticulously created with local products, rigorously respecting the Mediterranean pallet. Excellent service and inspiring atmosphere to start they day, were the two key elements of the that time of the day. Egg white oat omelets, avocado toast, detox juice, Greek yoghurt with berries, rice-pudding, green leaf tea and many more were a sight for sore eyes.

Bill & Coo Suites & Lounge is one of the leading hotels in the world and one of the best hotels in Mykonos. Located at a perfect spot, close enough to be in the centre of everything yet far enough away to feel calm and relaxed. It was a perfect spot for us.

What is more, we had the pleasure to be the very first guests on the opening of the “Taverna” restaurant at its sister resort, Bill & Coo Coast. The food was amazing. Every single bite was a delight that words cannot describe.

The in‐house Valmont Spa, the place for treatments to soothe you into your holiday or set you up for your return home, was and will always be a must try when there …

Till next time …

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel