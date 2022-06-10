Spread the love

This National Rosé Day takes place June 11th and there is no better way to enjoy the day by pouring yourself a glass of delicate and refreshing sparkling wine from Italy’s most famous winery – Gancia’s Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. The on-trend sparkling wine, marries two popular wine trends – rosé and Prosecco – is the definitive way to enjoy National Rosé Day or simply any cause for celebration.



The versatility of Gancia’s Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. lends itself to a variety of food pairings, from citrusy salads to an authentic pizza diavol or from rich chocolate to fruit tarts, so whether you’re dining alfresco in the pristine countryside of Italy or in the comfort of your home, this wine makes for the perfect choice.

Gancia Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. is an elegant and delicious wine, expertly crafted and cared for from vine to bottling. After harvesting, the Glera and Pinot Noir grapes are softly pressed and vinified. Notably, the grapes must all come from the same harvest, making this a vintage product. After vinification, the wine is fermented using the Martinotti method, with particular attention to the fermentation temperature to enhance the aromatic characteristics. Then a second fermentation occurs, and this lasts for a minimum of 60 days before the product is bottled. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this level of exquisite craftsmanship that only Gancia can produce.



With summer upon us and everyone getting back to celebrating every event in their life, there is no better time to do enjoy Gancia’s Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. with family and friends. This is the simply the memorable Rosé to make memories with.

Here are some facts for you about Gancia: