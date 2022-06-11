Spread the love

”Prince: The Immersive Experience” makes its worldwide debut in Chicago. It is presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince. Tickets are on sale exclusively at PrinceTheExperience.com.

Prince, Photo credit: Steven Parke

I was curious about this exhibition. I had not heard about an immersive exhibition focused on music and I wondered about the way this would be handled. Although it was clear that this exhibition will be well received by Prince fans, I wondered what there was that might attract someone who was not a fan and didn’t know a great deal about Prince. Well, I found out. I was bowled over. I loved this experience and learned so much. The exhibition is lovingly and beautifully organized and presented. My colleague Jeff and I completely enjoyed this opportunity.

Jeff delights in the experience, Photo:Molly Quinn

Video

I had questions about other aspects of the show and Maura Gaudio, Senior Producer for the show, graciously answered my questions. Read on:

What was the inspiration for the exhibition?

Superfly got its start in the music and live event production space with festivals including Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, so music is at the core of our culture. We decided to create Prince: The Immersive Experience to invite music lovers and Prince super fans to interact with Prince’s music in a new, illuminating way.

Step inside Prince’s hit song, When Doves Cry. Photo credit Superfly and Alive Coverage

How long did it take to complete the work on the exhibition?

We’ve been working in direct partnership with The Prince Estate for approximately 2.5 years on the creative and development of the experience. They have been a fantastic partner through the process, and opened up access to many collaborators who worked directly with Prince over his career, this was instrumental in creating an authentic experience.

Prince in Minnesota, Photo: Purple Jeff

What was the reason for Chicago being the city to open this exhibition? How long will it run?

We selected Chicago to premiere the Experience because of Prince’s home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He had his roots in the Midwest, and we wanted to honor his love for the area. The Experience will run through October 9, but could potentially extend further.

Step into a Minnesota Street Scene at the First Avenue Club where Prince performed. Photo credit: Superfly and Alive Coverage

Where is the exhibition going next?

We have some markets in mind, but time will tell where Prince: The Immersive Experience will tour next.

There is so much packed into this exhibition. Is there a “take away” that the organizers would like viewers to take with them?

Prince was a wildly prolific artist that was an extremely talented musician, fashion icon, and advocate for artist rights and social justice. We want this Experience to preserve his legacy and inspire guests to explore their own creative expression and think freely just like the Purple One. Mostly we want our guests to have fun and let loose.

Thank you, Maura

Barbara enjoying the experience, Purple Rain, Photo: Purple Jeff

The experience is designed for music lovers young and old, Prince fans, families and even those who only have a vague knowledge of Prince. The interactive trip takes visitors through more than 10 multidimensional spaces, where they can experience Prince’s life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way. One can step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince’s beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix an iconic greatest hit; and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer, Roy Bennett. Powered by Bose, the experience features speakers and equipment from the world-renowned brand that will deliver immersive audio to fans as they explore Prince’s catalog of hits. The Experience also features historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments, and much more courtesy of The Prince Estate. Prince: The Immersive Experience is located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Avenue (corner of N. Michigan and E. Ohio St.).

“It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life. I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before. I know I will forever be changed by working on this project and I hope this interactive trip will inspire visitors to express themselves as passionately as Prince did,” said Superfly Co- Founder Kerry Black, who leads Superfly’s music experiences division.

About The Prince Estate

The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince’s life and work, and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince’s legacy into the future.

Prince_ The Immersive Experience Merchandise. Photo credit Superfly and Alive Coverage

About Superfly

Superfly is on a mission to shape how the world plays and connects through shared experience. Founded in 1996, Superfly’s expertise is bringing people together at the intersection of culture and commerce through iconic live experiences as creators of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Bravocon, as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly’s creative and strategic offering helps brands like Citi, Intel, and NY Times establish and raise their profile and navigate the cultural marketing landscape through programming, design, digital, social and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at www.superf.ly and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Prince, Photo credit: Brian Ach

###

Official Website: PRINCE.com

Official Store: Store.PRINCE.com Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @prince TikTok: @prince.4.ever