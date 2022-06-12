Spread the love

This Saturday night I had the most wonderful pleasure to experience a six course degustation menu by Executive Chef Dimitrios Dimitriadis at Artisanal in Kifisia, paired with a delightful salted caramel whisky and lemon peel cocktail!

I started with freshly baked “Ladenia” bread, accompanied with black garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil. My first course was Nigiri with marinated Palamida fish with tomato confit, mint mayo and rice that was induced with the same flavour that we get when eating mamas homemade, delicious “Gemista”.

Second plate was a Tomato Salad from bio tomatoes from Messinia, onion pickle, carob powder, sorbet pepper from Florina and “Stamnotyri” from Kaidatzis cheese factory. Next one, was my old time favourite artichoke from Tinos island, combined with almond-garlic cream, white grape and Pecorino cheese from Amfilochia. Fourth course was handmade herbs Cretan pasta with red, little sweet, scorched shrimps from a local Peloponese fisherman. These little shrimps are not very easy to find, since they come out only a few times a year. Next dish was my personal favourite cassava croacker, with purple amaranth, parsley root puree and Ala Spetsiota sauce. Divine!

Last but not least and in order to have my mouth palette refreshed, I enjoyed a strawberry meringue desert, with white chocolate, lemon yoghurt froth, basil juice and strawberry with basil sorbet!

Executive Chef Dimitrios Dimitriadis and Artisanal have acquired over the years many distinguished awards and they are so worth them. Just give it a try …

Photos: Courtesy of Christina P. Mallaki

www.artisanal.gr