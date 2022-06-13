Spread the love

Father’s Day is simply the day to celebrate Dad and make him happy. Pass on the tie or pretty much any other gift, nothing makes Dad quite as happy as a memorable meal with his family. From Las Vegas to Los Angeles and San Diego, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of our favorite spots to celebrate Dad this year.

Station Casinos

Red Rock Casino

Restaurant Name: T-Bones Chophouse

Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/t-bones-chophouse/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Seared summer scallops – Lobster succotash, sweet corn puree, shaved black truffle ($35)

Entree Wagyu rib cap – Wild mushroom stuffed bone marrow, shishito pepper chimichurri ($125)

Dessert Bowtie chocolate bar – Dark chocolate mousse, crunchy hazelnut praline, salted caramel ($12)



Restaurant Name: Lucky Penny

Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/lucky-penny/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($11.99)

Entree Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($32.99)

Dessert Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($6.99)



Green Valley Ranch

Restaurant Name: Tides Oyster Bar

Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/tides-oyster-bar/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Entree Prime rib dinner – 16 oz. hardwood smoked prime rib, roasted garlic potatoes, brussels and bacon, au jus ($38)

Dessert White chocolate blondie – White chocolate blondie, burnt caramel sauce, praline pecans, pineapple ice cream ($7)



White Chocolate Blondie (Courtesy Station Casinos)

Restaurant Name: Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis

Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/hanks/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Jumbo lump crab & artichoke dip – Grilled rustic filone bread ($34)

Entree 60 day dry-aged 32 oz. cowboy steak – Linz heritage angus, roasted bone marrow, confit fingerling potato, saffron-aioli, blistered jimmy nardello peppers, sauce choron ($200)

Dessert Chocolate hazelnut cigar – pecan ash, maple pecan ice cream, bourbon glaze ($12)



Restaurant Name: Lucky Penny

Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/lucky-penny/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($11.99)

Entree Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($32.99)

Dessert Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($6.99)



Restaurant Name: Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station

Reservations: For Palace Station click HERE For Santa Fe Station click HERE

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)

Entree Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)

Dessert Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)



Restaurant Name: The Broiler at Boulder Station

Reservations: https://www.boulderstation.com/eat-and-drink/the-broiler/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)

Entree Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)

Dessert Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)



Restaurant Name: Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station

Reservations: https://www.sunsetstation.com/eat-and-drink/sonoma-cellar/

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)

Entree Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)

Dessert Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)



Restaurant Name: Brass Fork at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station

Reservations: For Sunset Station click HERE For Palace Station click HERE For Boulder Station click HERE For Santa Fe Station click HERE

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Appetizer Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($9.99)

Entree Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($28.99)

Dessert Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($4.99)



Restaurant Name: Barley’s and Wild Grill

Date Available: Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day Menu Offering:

Entree Short Rib – Stout braised short rib, mashed red potatoes, pan seared vegetables, mushroom pan gravy ($18.99)

Dessert Peanut butter brownie – Fudgy brownie, peanut butter cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter candy ($6.99)



Gracias Madre information,

In addition to the Mezcal Kit, this Father’s Day Gracias Madre will be ‘Gracias Padre’ for the day offering limited-time dishes specially made for those vegan and non-vegan Dads. Fathers and their families are invited to taste the Tostada de Coliflor Ceviche ($14) special made with avocado, lemon, cilantro, onions, tomato, guacamole, cabbage, crema, and corn tortillas. Next, Dad can dive into the Pambazo Torta con Papas Fritas ($24) special made with Guiso de Soyrizo, avocado, lettuce, cabbage, pickled onion, cashew mozzarella, and jalapeno cilantro aioli. Father’s Day isn’t complete without a toast to Dad, and Gracias Madre has an extensive assortment of beer and cocktails for the occasion.

On Sunday, June 19th, Gracias Madre is open from 11:00am-10:00pm and guests are encouraged to make a lunch or dinner reservation through their website or by giving them a call at 323.978.2170.

Gracias Madre

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks

Celebrate dad this Father’s Day at Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks with a juicy burger and a cold beer for $15. Dad can snag any of Islands’ burgers, like the Kilauea, jalapeño, and black pepper-crusted burger with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and Islands Reds, and any 16oz draft beer. The Father’s Day Burger & Beer deal will be offered at all 42 Islands Restaurant locations on Sunday, June 19th! There are no restrictions on the beer/burger combination, with all burgers and any 16oz beer eligible for this deal. For more information visit their website www.islandsrestaurants.com or on Instagram at @islandsburgers.