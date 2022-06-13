Father’s Day is simply the day to celebrate Dad and make him happy. Pass on the tie or pretty much any other gift, nothing makes Dad quite as happy as a memorable meal with his family. From Las Vegas to Los Angeles and San Diego, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of our favorite spots to celebrate Dad this year.
Station Casinos
Red Rock Casino
Restaurant Name: T-Bones Chophouse
Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/t-bones-chophouse/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Seared summer scallops – Lobster succotash, sweet corn puree, shaved black truffle ($35)
- Entree
- Wagyu rib cap – Wild mushroom stuffed bone marrow, shishito pepper chimichurri ($125)
- Dessert
- Bowtie chocolate bar – Dark chocolate mousse, crunchy hazelnut praline, salted caramel ($12)
Restaurant Name: Lucky Penny
Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/lucky-penny/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($11.99)
- Entree
- Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($32.99)
- Dessert
- Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($6.99)
Green Valley Ranch
Restaurant Name: Tides Oyster Bar
Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/tides-oyster-bar/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Entree
- Prime rib dinner – 16 oz. hardwood smoked prime rib, roasted garlic potatoes, brussels and bacon, au jus ($38)
- Dessert
- White chocolate blondie – White chocolate blondie, burnt caramel sauce, praline pecans, pineapple ice cream ($7)
Restaurant Name: Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis
Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/hanks/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Jumbo lump crab & artichoke dip – Grilled rustic filone bread ($34)
- Entree
- 60 day dry-aged 32 oz. cowboy steak – Linz heritage angus, roasted bone marrow, confit fingerling potato, saffron-aioli, blistered jimmy nardello peppers, sauce choron ($200)
- Dessert
- Chocolate hazelnut cigar – pecan ash, maple pecan ice cream, bourbon glaze ($12)
Restaurant Name: Lucky Penny
Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/lucky-penny/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($11.99)
- Entree
- Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($32.99)
- Dessert
- Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($6.99)
Restaurant Name: Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station
Reservations: For Palace Station click HERE For Santa Fe Station click HERE
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)
- Entree
- Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)
- Dessert
- Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)
Restaurant Name: The Broiler at Boulder Station
Reservations: https://www.boulderstation.com/eat-and-drink/the-broiler/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)
- Entree
- Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)
- Dessert
- Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)
Restaurant Name: Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station
Reservations: https://www.sunsetstation.com/eat-and-drink/sonoma-cellar/
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Crab cakes – Lump crap, cajun remoulade, charred lemon ($35)
- Entree
- Bison filet – Fondant potatoes, port demi glace ($70)
- Dessert
- Beignets – Powdered sugar, creme anglaise ($9)
Restaurant Name: Brass Fork at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station
Reservations: For Sunset Station click HERE For Palace Station click HERE For Boulder Station click HERE For Santa Fe Station click HERE
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Appetizer
- Philly cheesesteak egg-rolls – Caramelized onions and peppers, chipotle queso ($9.99)
- Entree
- Fire grilled ribeye – Steak fries, blistered shishitos, chili-lime butter ($28.99)
- Dessert
- Hot fudge brownie sundae – Chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream, chocolate pearls ($4.99)
Restaurant Name: Barley’s and Wild Grill
Date Available: Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day Menu Offering:
- Entree
- Short Rib – Stout braised short rib, mashed red potatoes, pan seared vegetables, mushroom pan gravy ($18.99)
- Dessert
- Peanut butter brownie – Fudgy brownie, peanut butter cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter candy ($6.99)
In addition to the Mezcal Kit, this Father’s Day Gracias Madre will be ‘Gracias Padre’ for the day offering limited-time dishes specially made for those vegan and non-vegan Dads. Fathers and their families are invited to taste the Tostada de Coliflor Ceviche ($14) special made with avocado, lemon, cilantro, onions, tomato, guacamole, cabbage, crema, and corn tortillas. Next, Dad can dive into the Pambazo Torta con Papas Fritas ($24) special made with Guiso de Soyrizo, avocado, lettuce, cabbage, pickled onion, cashew mozzarella, and jalapeno cilantro aioli. Father’s Day isn’t complete without a toast to Dad, and Gracias Madre has an extensive assortment of beer and cocktails for the occasion.
On Sunday, June 19th, Gracias Madre is open from 11:00am-10:00pm and guests are encouraged to make a lunch or dinner reservation through their website or by giving them a call at 323.978.2170.
Celebrate dad this Father’s Day at Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks with a juicy burger and a cold beer for $15. Dad can snag any of Islands’ burgers, like the Kilauea, jalapeño, and black pepper-crusted burger with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and Islands Reds, and any 16oz draft beer. The Father’s Day Burger & Beer deal will be offered at all 42 Islands Restaurant locations on Sunday, June 19th! There are no restrictions on the beer/burger combination, with all burgers and any 16oz beer eligible for this deal. For more information visit their website www.islandsrestaurants.com or on Instagram at @islandsburgers.
