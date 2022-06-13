Spread the love

I can’t even remember how many times I have visited Santorini. Ever since I was a young kid, I considered this Island as a Gods given heaven to Greece. This time I has the honour to be invited at a completely brand new boutique hotel that was a sister hotel of my Cretan paradise spot Stella Island. Its name is Stella Rocca A Mare!

Located in Imerovigli, the most beautiful spot of the island, Stella Rocca A Mare, stares at the Aegean Sea allowing you to be poetic on your every thought. This prime sea view property, where both the architecture and the interiors were inspired by the laid-back romantic mood of Santorini, offers whitewashed walls, neutral colour palette, and many traditional details of Cycladic aesthetic. Designed to take full advantage of the brilliant Aegean light, the rooms are spacious, airy, with cool shaded terraces where you can enjoy tranquil moments and panoramic views of the sea. A private outdoor heated Hot Tub completes the dreamy backdrop.

Ideally positioned on a Cliffside across the Caldera, this brand new boutique hotel Stella Rocca a Mare, a member of Stella Hotels Collection offers sizzling panoramic vistas, complete indulgence, personalised services, setting the stage for rare, immersive, and distinctly unforgettable lifetime experiences!

Definitely a must try is the hotels avant garde restaurant, offering juicy and delicious Cretan meet from the Krivek specialists. Don’t forget to pack a lot of sunscreen and enjoy the sun with a refreshing orange based cocktail drink when there …

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel.