Hulu has revealed a first look of the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The critically acclaimed series will return on Sep. 14, 2022 with two episodes. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

SYNOPSIS: June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid’s Tale. Image courtesy of Hulu.



CAST: The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.