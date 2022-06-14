Hulu Releases Trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

Only Murders In The Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Image courtesy of Hulu.
Check out Hulu’s trailer for the upcoming second season of Only Murders in the Building. The new season returns on Tuesday, June 28th with two episodes. New episodes stream Tuesdays.

SYNOPSIS: Following the shocking deatOMINh of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

CAST: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. 

