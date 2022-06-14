Spread the love

Get ready to kick some serious putt! PIXAR PUTT is the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar’s most beloved films. Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!

Pixar Putt Pop Up

Do you like mini golf? Are you a Pixar film fan? Then Pixar Putt is for you! Featuring 18 movie themed mini golf holes, you and your family, significant other, friends, and all ages, are in for a wild and fun time. It is located in Polk Brothers Park at Navy Pier in downtown Chicago.

Pixar Putt Front Gate

Pixar Putt is one of the more enjoyable experiences I have had in quite a while. I am a huge Pixar fan, so this mini golf pop up was perfect for me. One of my guests brought her 5 year old son and he had a blast! Pixar Putt showcases all of the best Pixar films with creative set ups. Some of the best were Up (which had a turning crank with the balloons and house), Ratatouille, Brave, Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, Soul (with a piano key staircase), Coco and Inside Out.

The Incredibles

Toy Story’s “The Claw”

When we arrived, we were all given colorful golf clubs according to our heights, matching golf balls and a score card. The front gate attendant was smiling, welcoming and helpful with answering all of our questions. All the staff was super kind to all the patrons. It was adorable that customers were greeted by buzz and woody giant figurines!

Fun for adults and kids

The Up House Crank

Each of the 18 holes was filled with laughs and excitement. I couldn’t tell who was having more fun – the adults or the 5 year old!

Luca

Ratatouille

We loved how creative each hole was with the movies they represented. Everything was very colorful and unique, while still challenging the player. One great option was that you could go in any order you wanted.

Cars

Soul

One customer feedback suggestion for improvement would be the overall design of some of the holes. At times, it was a bit confusing and difficult (for both kids and adults) to get the gold balls into the holes. One example was the hole for Coco. Although beautifully designed with his guitar, it was super frustrating to get the ball over the bridge and on the guitar strings. We all ended up hitting our balls onto the sidewalk behind the trailer.

Coco

Overall, everyone “had a ball” at Pixar Putt. I highly recommend this popup before it leaves Chicago!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

A perfect socially distant outing for any Pixar fan. Pixar Putt’s standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be adjusted as those guidelines change. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We strongly encourage our guests to wear masks.

Tickets will only be available for purchase digitally at this link, there are no physical tickets available for purchase on site. This online, contactless purchase process helps keep customers and staff COVID safe.