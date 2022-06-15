On Friday, June 3rd, Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Rock ’N Rolla Lounge kicked off Summer 2022 with an event in honor of the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Pride month.
The covid-safe walk-thru event was held at the historic mountain palace, voted the most romantic restaurant in Los Angeles, Yamashiro Hollywood on the weekend of the awards show. Yamashiro’s Executive Chef Vallerie Archer served up an amazing array of sushi and Pan-Asian foods. The event was hosted outdoors in Yamashiro’s Garden courtyard and indoors in the Skyview lounge.
Attendees were entertained by DJ William Reed who spun a mix of summer-themed tunes and a live acoustic performance by singer/songwriter Natalie Alava. The event featured a media lounge by KNEKT TV which filmed and live streamed this event as a worldwide TV Special. Producer Kent Speakman and Host BJ interviewed all talent on site.
This year’s event was a fundraiser benefiting the Ukrainian Cultural Center of LA supporting the people of Ukraine. Follow the cultural center @ukrainianculturecenterla on Instagram for all their latest news.
Guests enjoyed and were given an array of luxury trips, Ledvance lighting for their homes, complimentary skincare and wellness products, chocolates, wine, tequila and more.
Creekside RNR Glamping Atlantic Canada: Gifted Select Nominated talent with Top Tier luxury destination giveaways including 3 nights / 4 days in their 5 star New Brunswick Canada glamping resort, an unconventional retreat style accommodation of fully equipped domes in Atlantic Canada in a wild apple orchard forest by a creek with local champagne, local chocolatier assorted chocolate box, oysters with private shucking and cooking service , local breakfast box with local apple orchard cider, gourmet charcuterie board, fat bikes and kayaks rentals : Value $2,000 each. Follow Creekside RNR Glamping Atlantic Canada on Facebook today!
LEDVANCE offered select celebrities the opportunity to upgrade the lighting in their homes. For all attendees, gifting modern and energy-efficient LED lighting(Sylvania) smart lighting products that you can control via smartphone or voice, stylish and functional LED luminaires, our trendy Vintage Edition 1906 and state-of-the-art LED lamps. @sylvania #youdeservebetter
Royal Keepers Products- Antoinette Fields Gifted all natural, healing hair & skin products.
RevealU Skin Care – gifted cruelty free, vegan skincare. LeBae.com – gifted Wellness Shots, IV Glow Therapy and mini-facials on site to select guests. Rachel Heller The Self Care Mask Gifted a select amount of self care products.
Endangered Species Chocolate– gifted chocolate to all attendees. Casa Luigi Prosecco– gifted Premium Sparkling Italian wine in a can for Summer fun! Dulce Vida Organic Tequila– hosted tequila tastings and gifted talent with complimentary bottles
Kimberlicious Kouture Beauty gifted beauty boxes featuring THC INDICA INFUSED dessert-themed ice cream body butters made with Shea and mango and coconut and Kokum based on characters from her animated princess television network. MO Eyewear Biggest Fashion Eyewear Brand in Spain. Gifted select nominees/talent with a luxury pair of sunglasses.
Attendees including MTV nominated show Dancing with the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko, “Dance Moms” Melissa Gisoni, Emmy winner Terrence Terell, Emmy Nominee Gregory Zarian, “Teen Mom” and NY Times Best-Selling Author Farrah Abraham, and more! (Full list of attendees below.)
LIST OF ATTENDING VIP TALENT:
TV TALENT
- Gleb Savchenko (359K on IG) “Dancing with the Stars” **MTV Nominated Show**
- Melissa Gisoni (3.7M on IG) “Dancing Moms” and producing partner/ Dancer/Choreographer BP Major
- Farrah Abraham (2.9M on IG)
- Terrence Terell (252K on IG) CBS B Positive/Emmy Winner
- Gregory Zarian- “Mystery Inc” – Emmy Nominated Actor 2020
- Christina deRosa (25K on IG) “Blackish” “Bad Moms”
- Janeshia Adams-Ginyard – Emmy nominated for “Lovecraft Country”
- Porscha Coleman – “Don’t Stop Embarrassing”
- Kearran Giovanni– “Major Crimes” and “Bull”
- Zara Nicole – Disney’s Princess Jasmine/ Young Selena Gomez
- Newton Mayenge – HBO’s”Winning Time” & wife/actress Whitney Bowers
- Willie Gault: NFL Superbowl Winner Chgo Bears/2x Olympain
- Jay Reeves – “Safety” on Disney+
- Patricia Kara- “Deal or No Deal” #9
- Adrienne Janic “Overhaulin’ “ TV Host (96K on IG)
- Christian Isaiah – Actor (Shameless)
- Juju Journey Brener – Actor Disney Hocus Pocus (139K on IG)
- Mila Brener – Actor Disney Hocus Pocus ( 180K on IG)
- Shirly Brener – Producer (175K on IG)
- Elena Evangelo – Actor “The Dirt” and “Shameless”
- Garrett Zoukis – Hip Hop Artist
- George Satsidis – Show Host/commentator The Bachelor Greece
- Saudi Princess Michelle Huago
- Shaman Durek – Guru (260K on IG)
- Jessy Greene – Violinist/The Jayhawks/Sound City
- ECOLUXE – EVENT PERFORMER Natalia Alava
- Kwame Siegel (Co-Host on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network Quakes House)
INFLUENCER TALENT
- Jarry Lee (1.2M on IG)
- Kinya Claiborne (219K on IG, also Editor of Style & Society Magazine)
- Loreen Hwang ( 190K on IG)
- Francesca @classyverse (243K on IG)
- Stuart Brazell (141K on IG, TV host for E!)
- Isabelle Durboy (113k on IG)
- Bianca Stam (90K on IG)
- Rachel Richardson (Lovely in LA) 83K on IG
- Zara Nicole @misszaranicole (34.3K on IG) (Disney Princess Jasmine/Young Selena Gomez)
- Jake Gould TikTok: JakesFunny (2M+) (150K on IG)
- Hawaii McLaughlin (514K on IG)
- Little Skittle @the.little.skittle ( 44K on IG) Dog Inflencers Skittle & Bitsy.
- Simply Sepi (MomInfluencer & Documentary Producer) 28K on IG
- Liz In LA- Liz Shamooni (16K on IG)
- Taylor Fangmann (13.1K on IG) and Lizzie Fangmann
About ECOLUXE Lounge
ECOLUXE LOUNGE is a luxury experience created by Debbie Durkin, Los Angeles’ leading sustainable TV/Film product placement producer and an official ABCTV producing partner that connects causes and luxury brands, purposely aligning them with celebrities and media. The one-day by-invite-only event unites health and wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and technology on a sustainable platform to showcase the best in eco-luxury lifestyle and services while raising awareness for our Charity Partners. Aligning your brand and capitalizing on the media attention from celebrities interacting with your product elevates your brand awareness across a variety of mediums. Our team specializes in celebrity seeding and brand activation –the most powerful and instantaneous product placement opportunity – resulting in media coverage and produced content that drives momentum translating into increased sales and awareness. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/producerdeb @producerdeb
