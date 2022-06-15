Spread the love

On Friday, June 3rd, Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Rock ’N Rolla Lounge kicked off Summer 2022 with an event in honor of the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Pride month.

The covid-safe walk-thru event was held at the historic mountain palace, voted the most romantic restaurant in Los Angeles, Yamashiro Hollywood on the weekend of the awards show. Yamashiro’s Executive Chef Vallerie Archer served up an amazing array of sushi and Pan-Asian foods. The event was hosted outdoors in Yamashiro’s Garden courtyard and indoors in the Skyview lounge.

Attendees were entertained by DJ William Reed who spun a mix of summer-themed tunes and a live acoustic performance by singer/songwriter Natalie Alava. The event featured a media lounge by KNEKT TV which filmed and live streamed this event as a worldwide TV Special. Producer Kent Speakman and Host BJ interviewed all talent on site.

This year’s event was a fundraiser benefiting the Ukrainian Cultural Center of LA supporting the people of Ukraine. Follow the cultural center @ukrainianculturecenterla on Instagram for all their latest news.

Guests enjoyed and were given an array of luxury trips, Ledvance lighting for their homes, complimentary skincare and wellness products, chocolates, wine, tequila and more.

Creekside RNR Glamping Atlantic Canada: Gifted Select Nominated talent with Top Tier luxury destination giveaways including 3 nights / 4 days in their 5 star New Brunswick Canada glamping resort, an unconventional retreat style accommodation of fully equipped domes in Atlantic Canada in a wild apple orchard forest by a creek with local champagne, local chocolatier assorted chocolate box, oysters with private shucking and cooking service , local breakfast box with local apple orchard cider, gourmet charcuterie board, fat bikes and kayaks rentals : Value $2,000 each. Follow Creekside RNR Glamping Atlantic Canada on Facebook today!

LEDVANCE offered select celebrities the opportunity to upgrade the lighting in their homes. For all attendees, gifting modern and energy-efficient LED lighting(Sylvania) smart lighting products that you can control via smartphone or voice, stylish and functional LED luminaires, our trendy Vintage Edition 1906 and state-of-the-art LED lamps. @sylvania #youdeservebetter

Royal Keepers Products

Royal Keepers Products- Antoinette Fields Gifted all natural, healing hair & skin products.

(L-R) RevealU Skin Care; Rachel E. Heller & Farrah Abraham; Newton Mayenge & Whitney Bowers.

RevealU Skin Care – gifted cruelty free, vegan skincare. LeBae.com – gifted Wellness Shots, IV Glow Therapy and mini-facials on site to select guests. Rachel Heller The Self Care Mask Gifted a select amount of self care products.

(L-R) Endangered Species Chocolate; Casa Luigi Prosecco; Janeshia Adams-Ginyard with

Dulce Vida Organic Tequila.

Endangered Species Chocolate– gifted chocolate to all attendees. Casa Luigi Prosecco– gifted Premium Sparkling Italian wine in a can for Summer fun! Dulce Vida Organic Tequila– hosted tequila tastings and gifted talent with complimentary bottles

Christian Isaiah sporting MO Eyewear Durkin’s ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood

on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kimberlicious Kouture Beauty gifted beauty boxes featuring THC INDICA INFUSED dessert-themed ice cream body butters made with Shea and mango and coconut and Kokum based on characters from her animated princess television network. MO Eyewear Biggest Fashion Eyewear Brand in Spain. Gifted select nominees/talent with a luxury pair of sunglasses.

Attendees including MTV nominated show Dancing with the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko, “Dance Moms” Melissa Gisoni, Emmy winner Terrence Terell, Emmy Nominee Gregory Zarian, “Teen Mom” and NY Times Best-Selling Author Farrah Abraham, and more! (Full list of attendees below.)

Zara Nicole Jirgis
Christopher Gialanella, Kearran Giovanni and Gregory Zarian
Sawyer Holt
Christina DeRosa
Shaman Durek
Rachel Richardson
Mila Brener, Juju Brener and Shirly Brener
Gleb Savchenko

LIST OF ATTENDING VIP TALENT:

TV TALENT

Patricia Kara and Elena Evangelo
Jarry Lee
Willie Gault
Garrett Zoukis and Emily Roberts
Whitney Bowers, Christian Isaiah and Newton Mayenge

INFLUENCER TALENT

Farrah Abraham
Bianca Stam and Adrienne Janic
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Kinaya Claiborne
Jake Gould
Stuart Brazell
Kwame Siegel

About ECOLUXE Lounge

ECOLUXE LOUNGE is a luxury experience created by Debbie Durkin, Los Angeles’ leading sustainable TV/Film product placement producer and an official ABCTV producing partner that connects causes and luxury brands, purposely aligning them with celebrities and media. The one-day by-invite-only event unites health and wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and technology on a sustainable platform to showcase the best in eco-luxury lifestyle and services while raising awareness for our Charity Partners. Aligning your brand and capitalizing on the media attention from celebrities interacting with your product elevates your brand awareness across a variety of mediums. Our team specializes in celebrity seeding and brand activation –the most powerful and instantaneous product placement opportunity – resulting in media coverage and produced content that drives momentum translating into increased sales and awareness. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/producerdeb @producerdeb