Spread the love

Calling all building block fanatics and big kids! The Brick Bar is a Lego-inspired bar consisting of over one million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate fun fest. You will be encouraged to relive your childhood at this amazingly creative pop-up-themed bar. This pop-up bar is the first of its kind, resulting into the ultimate nostalgia trip.

The Brick Bar Pop Up Experience – Sit back and stay awhile

Get creative and get your build on at the Brick Bar! The Brick Bar is set to be built up in Chicago for two nights only from September 9th & 10th at Empirical Brewery. The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks, as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations.

The Brick Bar Pop Up Experience – Smile for the camera

The 90-minute sessions will involve building competitions complete with prizes, a brick-made wishing well, and a table built with over 22,000 bricks to host plenty of table tennis relays! There will also be local DJs spinning tunes all day to keep the vibes and creative juices flowing.

The Brick Bar Pop Up Experience – Hanging with all my Lego friends

The Brick Bar will be open to all ages, however, from 6pm onwards the place is just open to the big kids (21+). Tickets cost just $22 per person, and ON SALE NOW! So if you want to get in touch with your inner child or are just looking for a unique night out, come join us for some imaginative fun!

This unique bar will be sold on a first come first serve basis with tickets limited, and will only run for two nights, so get them while you can!

The Brick Bar Pop Up Experience – Smile for the camera

Please note: 21+ years old after 6pm – children 5 and under are free of charge.

There will also be lots of prizes to be won for the best builders! Ticket prices include entry for 90 minutes in the bar, lots of prizes to be won, ping pong (table made from 22,500 bricks), and most importantly, amazing Instagram photos to make your friends have serious FOMO.

**Tickets are sold on a non-refundable basis. We can transfer you to another date/ time if there is availability.

Note – This event is set to go ahead based on current information. If due to COVID-19 or related issues we are unable to adhere to this date then the event will be moved – you will have the option to either move dates or receive a full refund. Thank you for supporting the events industry and local business during these difficult times.

Photos: Hidden Media Network

For more information and updates, or to book times and tickets, please visit this link.

Dates: September 9-10, 2022

Venue: Empirical Brewery, 1801 W Foster Ave, Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60640