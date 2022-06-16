Spread the love

Chicago is constantly changing and in an attempt to keep up with the latest in luxury living, I visited Evo at Union Park and Parq Fulton.

Rooftop with skyline views Olympic size pool with gorgeous sky

Chicago’s hottest neighborhood recently received two new luxury living experiences chock full of amenities. Situated walking distance from Union Park, the Green line, and the UC (United Center for people who are unfamiliar with Chicago acronyms) convenience is the name of the game. Fulton Market is home to a diverse array of shopping, trendy restaurants, cocktail lounges, and fun living quarters. Evo at Union Park and Parq Fulton are the latest fabulously chic towers on the block.

Get motivated by these views Pet friendly building

Touring Parq Fulton besuited door staff greet you while opening the floor to ceiling glass doors. Inside, the decor is dark and modern. Splashes of nature stand out; pretty, green plants sitting obediently in their neutral colored pots. After checking in and being offered champagne on the red carpet, a photographer offers to take your picture under an arch of pretty flowers with a step and repeat backdrop. Although the mail area left much to be desired after viewing Evo Union Park’s mail area with lush greenery, both mail spaces have large floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of natural light. Checking out the apartments on the 10th floor demonstrated designer living, sun filled spaces complete with balconies, and views for days. Custom built in closets for the fashionista in you make organizing a breeze. White quartz countertops, black stainless steel LG appliances, artistic ceramic backsplash, and premium soft close cabinetry with under cabinet lighting are sure to impress dinner guests. Wood plank flooring adds a sophisticated look and Nest temperature control assists with Chicago’s up and down climate. Forget about keys with one less thing to worry about when headed out the door as this building features Lathe keyless entry system. Better yet, once the need for a change of scenery pops up, head to the resident lounge that has plenty of entertaining nooks, or lounge in the rooftop courtyard after taking a lap in the roofside pool. There are private poolside cabanas to relax, catch some rays, and enjoy grilling with beautiful downtown panoramic views. If you prefer to get your fitness in, try Olympic grade for a fancy change or zen out in the meditation room or private terrace. When work calls there are individual workstations, a heated outdoor lounge, or conference rooms to suit any need. Avoid the north side of the building as the train tracks can be heard unless you’re into loud noises. Oversized 18th rooftop pool? Check. Expanded partly covered pet area? Check. Upscale? Check.

Cozy around the fire Hotel worthy rooftop

Getting to Evo Union Park is a simple walk across Ogden Avenue. Here the park is across the street, friendly door staff welcome you and a couple of floors up is a spectacular rooftop courtyard with a fire feature. Enjoy wifi throughout the building and plenty of outdoor space overlooking Union Park to get the grill going and savory smells lingering. Bringing your pal, Yuki the husky-cattle dog mix? He will love the outdoor run and pet spa. If biking is up your alley there is a storage room to keep it safe. Prefer to stay indoors? Enter the gaming room with private gaming stations. When it’s time to exercise, technogym equipment is there to get your heart rate going. Apartment sizes range from convertible to 1 and 2 bedrooms highlighting honed quartz countertops, wood floor plans, stainless steel GE appliances, glass walk-in showers with premium tile, wine fridge and can’t forget the bluetooth showerheads. Oh and all the ease of having Nest smart home thermostat and Lathe keyless entry system.

Pick up mail and relax Cool pool and fancy covered domes

If you’re thinking about your next move, consider Parq Fulton or Evo Union Park. The West loop is a hub for dining with Macello’s, Kaiser Tiger, Beatnik’s and Roots all catering delicious bites and drinks just a short walk away. Wolfpoint Distillery and Heaven’s Door make for great aperitifs. Skyline views and a popping neighborhood could all be yours at your new luxurious home.

Photo Credit: Yvonne Pulido