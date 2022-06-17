Spread the love

The Second City has done it again! The extremely talented, legendary comedy group is sorry, not sorry for making you laugh with the 110th Mainstage revue, “Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not”. Leave your worries at the door and come laugh yourself into euphoria at the things we have in common, navigating relationships, code-switching and even high school on TV. Life is good, and the multiverse is real in this interactive experience that has everything you want in a comedy show: Stage combat! Truth bombs! Very intrusive vibe checks! Do the right thing and don’t miss this show!

Clockwise L to R: E. J. Cameron, Andy Bolduc, Julia Morales, Claire McFadden, Kiley Fitzgerald, Evan Mills

I have attended multiple Second City revues, but this production is one of the funniest, creative and most enjoyable I have seen in recent memory. The entire performance was flawless with a series of endless jokes, improv, satire and much more. The performers comprised a perfectly diverse cast that showed amazing chemistry together on stage with their interactions, quick wit and comedic talent. The skits and improved bits were very clever and fresh, giving a sense of originality not often seen these days in theater. The amazing cast I saw included Andy Bolduc, E. J. Cameron, Kiley Fitzgerald, Claire McFadden, Evan Mills and Julia Morales.

Clockwise L to R: Kiley Fitzgerald, Julia Morales, Claire McFadden,

Always entertaining during a Second City show is the time that the cast interacts with the audience. This consists of skits that evolve with suggestions from the audience. These are the skits that I am always most impressed with, and admire improvisation for what it truly is – unscripted and on-the-spot quick thinking.

The Raise Your Hand Song – Evan Mills

High School TV Detention – L to R: E. J. Cameron, Evan Mills, Julia Morales, Kiley Fitzgerald, Andy Bolduc, Claire McFadden

Some of my favorite skits included Blackbuster, where you will find “The Wiz” but not “The Wizard of Oz,” and of course “Legally Blonde,” (because everyone loves Reese Witherspoon!), the Raise Your Hand Song, the Dino-Oncologist (who can’t do any work on patients due to tiny arms), the high school tv shows parody where you reminisce pastimes of detention and notetaking in class and a bottomless mimosa brunch with actual bottomless servers! We also laughed ourselves in stitches during The United Straights of America convention in Florida, an ultrasound of a mom with her husband (finding out they are expecting twins-BOGO-Two for the price of one!), the support group for unpopular opinions and the “Life is Good” worm.

L to R: Andy Bolduc, Claire McFadden

The “Life is Good” worm – Claire McFadden

If you need a good laugh and quality entertainment this summer, don’t miss Second City’s, “Do The Right Thing, No Worries If Not”. You won’t regret it!

Photos: Kate Eddy

To purchase tickets or get more information, please visit the Second City website.

THEATER

Mainstage

1616 N Wells St.

Chicago IL, 60614

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8PM

Fridays – Saturdays at 7PM and 10PM

Sundays at 7PM

FOOD & BEVERAGE INFO

In Theater Dining | We offer small bites and a wide selection of drinks–including a good dose of local craft beers.