Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics has earned the reputation as a top-of-the-line industry leader in clean luxury cosmetics and skincare. Founded by medical esthetician Pauline Youngblood, she and her team of experts have spent decades perfecting their formulas, and their commitment to excellence has earned a vastly loyal and truly dedicated consumer cult following. As summer is here, we reached out to Pauline Youngblood and asked her to share her picks from her cosmetics collection which will create that perfect healthy summer glow. In her words, here is the curated collection.

PAULINE YOUNGBLOOD, FOUNDER OF YOUNGBLOOD MINERAL COSMETICS

Complexion Correcting Primer:

“I apply our CC Primer after all my skincare and as the first step in my makeup routine. This primer blurs any unwanted texture and pores, reduces redness, and mattifies my skin. CC Primer helps with the longevity of my makeup and keeps shine at bay.”

Stay Put Eye Prime:

“I apply Stay Put Eye Prime on my lids and then dust a small amount of Loose Mineral Rice Powder on top. My eyeshadow stays vibrant and in place until I’m ready to remove my makeup.”

Natural Loose Mineral Foundation:

“During the winter months, when the heaters are on my skin tends to feel a little more on the dry side, so I tend to opt for our Liquid Mineral Foundation. Although, I love using Natural Loose Mineral Foundation for the majority of the year and especially in the Summer. The powder provides incredible coverage, but still feels breathable and lightweight. The powder also helps control my oil and at the same time provides a beautiful, yet subtle luminosity to my skin.”

Loose Mineral Rice Setting Powder:

“Even at my age, I can’t believe I’m still oily! In the summer I need a little extra help combatting the shine, so I turn to our Mineral Rice Powders. This is an incredible multi-use product for me. After my SPF and primer, I apply a light dusting of Loose Mineral Rice Powder to mattify my skin and follow with Natural Loose Mineral Foundation. I then use Mineral Rice Powder once more to set my makeup in place. I keep the pressed version in my purse for touchups, especially in my t-zone area. This ensures my makeup is shine free and lasts all-day long through the summer heat and humidity. I also dust a small amount of the same powder on top of my eyebrows before penciling them in. I’ve been using this technique for years and my eyebrows do not budge!”

Defining Bronzer in Soleil:

“I take a blush brush and use the Defining Bronzer below the cheekbone as a contour shade. Instead of having to use a cream bronzer and do a lot of work blending out the product, this is a quick and easy way to give your face a chiseled look. I also bring it across the temples, chin, and down the bridge of the nose to balance and warm up the rest of my complexion.”

Mineral Crème Lipstick in Coral Beach:

“Coral Beach is my go-to universal peachy-pink lip color. The subtle shine and lightweight feel provide the perfect fresh look for Summer.”

Weekender Palette:

“Aside from the gorgeous eyeshadow colors on one side of the palette, I love to dip into the pink blush named First Class and mix with the Bon Voyage highlighter. I sweep the color on my cheeks in an upwards motion towards the temple for an extra glowy and fresh look. I will then apply the leftover product from the brush down the bridge of my nose. When I go out in the evening and wear a dress, I dab a little of the highlighter on my collar bones.”

