Summer is here – June 21st-and to me that means it is time to visit Ravinia. Before I approach the gate to turn in my ticket and receive a bag for rubbish, I am awed by the colorful fountain that greets visitors coming through the tunnel. I look forward to that special excitement as I walk through the gates, see the gorgeous flowers, enjoy the amazing sculptures, and check out the ice cream. I am always fascinated to see the creativity of food and presentation that people bring. There are so many new additions to explore, restaurants, shops, a museum, special displays and all of this in the service of an amazing array of entertainment. Whether seated on the lawn or in the pavilion, the performances promise to send you home having experienced a memorable evening.

Off the train, through the tunnel

An amazing range of offerings include more than 100 events that include global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence. And there is more: chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook—truly something for everyone!

Additions keep coming along.

The schedule

After a successful pilot partnership in 2021, Ravinia Festival extends its collaboration with Metra through the 2022 summer season. Under this partnership, all trains on the Union Pacific North Line will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares; patrons can show their dated concert e-ticket for a free train ride to and from the park on the day of the event.

This summer, remote parking will continue to be consolidated in downtown Highland Park; park-and-ride buses will cycle as needed to and from the park on designated concert days. When Ravinia’s onsite parking lots are able to accommodate all ticketholders, the park-and-ride buses will not be in service. Remote parking operations will be listed on each event’s webpage at least two weeks in advance of the performance.

Ravinia

In the ever-changing mask world, note the following:

No current state or local mandates in place for outdoor venues, and proof of vaccination will not be required for entry. However, guests are encouraged to mask and distance to their own comfort level. Complimentary masks will be available at all ticket gates, the box office at the grand entrance, and the information booth. Digital ticketing for touchless entry, as well as touchless payment and restroom fixtures, continue to be available. Ravinia’s policies will be kept up-to-date with any issued by the State of Illinois or local government.

Note that guests using the Metra train or the Pace park-and-ride bus program are welcome but not required to wear masks while in transit.

Photos are courtesy of the Ravinia Festival