Spread the love

Often, people make the mistake of choosing a dog according to their esthetic preferences. The truth is,

you should find a dog that matches your energy and activity level. If a pup requires a lot of attention and

exercise, you will need to have a similar lifestyle to match that.



Generally speaking, when choosing a dog breed for a family, you need to focus on three main things:

temperament, size, and energy level. If you have small kids, you should get a calm dog that will serve as

their protector and grow with them. Size can also play a factor.

Photo by Victor Grabarczyk on Unsplash



Most importantly, you need to consider how much energy they have. If you can’t match their energy

level, there is a good chance they will develop various character issues down the road. We also suggest

that you pick dogs that are not possessive and that are willing to share things with your kids.

5 Things to consider when looking for a family dog

Photo by Justin Veenema on Unsplash



Before getting a pup, you should ask its caretaker a few questions regarding its character:

How much energy does it have? Can you take it on hikes, for running, or does it need to be held

all the time? How old should the dog be? If it’s a small puppy, it will get more attached to the family but will

require extensive training. On the other hand, older dogs already have the right training but

might need some time to adapt to children. Does the dog have any companion preferences? Can it socialize with everyone equally, or does

it prefer a certain gender or age group? If you have other pets, will the dog be able to adjust to them? On the other hand, are your

existing pets able to socialize with newcomers? Does the dog have special needs? For example, does it need to go to the vet or groomer all the

time, and how much extra time will you spend handling its needs?

4 Best dogs for a family

Here is a list of the dogs that would work well for families:

Golden retriever

If you have ever had a retriever, you should know how lovable these dogs are. They are very loyal and smart, making them a perfect dog for any family. Furthermore, they are not particularly aggressive, so you don’t have to worry whether they will harm your child.

The good thing about golden retrievers is that they don’t have to run a lot. However, they do appreciate

a game of catch, which makes sense given that they’re retrievers.