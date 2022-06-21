Spread the love

The opportunity to see the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians in person on June 12, 2022was thrilling. Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston reverberated with exquisite music. This program featured Chee Yun, violin and Jonathan Gunn, clarinet, and guest artists Aurelien Fort Pederzoli, violin, viola, Rose Armbrust Griffin, viola and Maria Mclain, cello. The performance was breathtaking and left the audience ready for the upcoming season

This was a remarkable performance of an under-appreciated clarinet quintet by renowned film composer Bernard Herrmann, and a ravishing rendition of Tchaikovsky’s string quintet “Souvenir de Florence” with accomplished violinist Chee-Yun!







It is interesting to note that Rembrandt Chamber Musicians was established in 1990, when a group of chamber music aficionados gathered to play in one another’s homes. Friends playing music they loved for friends.



It is now more than three decades that they have enthralled audiences in Chicago and the North Shore with the highest quality performances of classic and contemporary chamber music—including commissioned works—in an enthusiastic, congenial atmosphere in which our audiences enjoy one another’s company while learning about the music being played.



What’s next? This fall, Rembrandt debuts a creative, enlivening 33rd concert season featuring the music of Mozart, Dvorak, Coleridge Taylor, Prokofiev and more! Watch for the annual Holiday Baroque to return. And it will actually be performed twice!

Watch for the coming year promises the opportunity to enjoy all the ensemble artists in addition to talented guest artistsand the annual High School Chamber Music Competition in 2023 (the 28th!). Rembrandt is planning to expand Power of Music, music in local public schools. A season to look forward to.

Photos are courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians