We have awesome items in this guide perfect for all summer long! Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your adventure needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Perfect for Adventures and Fun Treats and Drinks Summer Fashion

Perfect for Adventures and Fun

Minelab Metal Detectors

This summer discover the thrill of treasure hunting with Minelab’s advanced yet easy to use technology at your fingertips! As a legacy brand for over three decades, Minelab has made the leading metal detectors for the core consumer for years, with new innovations for a generation that’s starting to discover the joys of metal detecting. Minelab’s broad range of metal detectors finds metal materials on all kinds of terrain and through magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and snow.

Performance is everything at Minelab. With a team of over 50 engineers, their hand-held metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world, and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Every product that bears the Minelab badge is built rugged and precise. Adaptable to any season, they’re durable, reliable, and the best at finding gold than any other brand on the market. Minelab’s detectors are affordable considering its military-grade quality that’s even been used to locate life-threatening landmines. After all, you want a metal detector that offers you the best return on your investment: undiscovered treasures. Treasure hunters worldwide use Minelab’s detectors to unearth history, from rare relics to ancient coin hoards.

To learn more Minelab and which detectors are best for you, visit Minelab.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Comfy Jr.

The Comfy Jr is perfect to back in with your gear for all your summer adventures. Not only are they great to snuggle in for star gazing or s’more making they also will keep your juniors warm at night while sleeping outdoors. They come in fun colors and prints. They are perfect for 10 and under with a length of 29″ from top to bottom in the front (the back is a little longer). Not only are they easy to clean but the Comfy Jr, and its packaging are recyclable too! A one-size-fits-all design combines an ultrasoft microfiber exterior with a luxurious, sherpa-lined interior to make you think you’re being hugged by a cloud. Slip one on and start living #TheComfyLife!™

Broken Top’s Lemon Citronella Candle, Incense and more

Broken Top Brands has four great products in their new scent, Lemon Citronella. They are great for keeping the pesky bugs away at your campsite, bonfire, or hiking adventures this summers. They feature a pleasing, light smell with notes of citrus, lemon & citronella. Plus…they actually work!

Perfect for keeping bugs at bay this season, Lemon Citronella is available in four products: Soy Candle, Outdoor Spray, Natural Repellent Stick, and Outdoor Incense Cones.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest products!

Sand Stud Beach Backyard Cup Holder

The Sand Stud can hold cups, cans, bottles, cell phones and keys when you’re at the beach, camping, enjoying a music festival or attending a sporting event. It’s a must-have for summer vacations! Take them with you wherever you go. Stackable, easy to clean and comes in four fun colors: maroon, pink, purple, and orange.

Stomp Rockets

Stomp Rocket® is the ultimate backyard toy your kids won’t be able to get enough of! Just set up the base and STOMP to see the rockets fly. No batteries required, and it helps teach STEM-based principles such as gravity, motion, and force. Various rocket sets are available from ages 3 and 9+

Treats and Drinks

Wildgrain – Bread, Pasta, and Pastry

Wildgrain is the first membership box that delivers bake-from-frozen sourdough breads, fresh pastas, and artisan pastries to your home. All of our products are baked within 25 minutes (no thawing!) and are made with clean ingredients.

It’s perfect for quick meals that still have homemade quality and for making hosting family and friends extra easy, delicious, and special!

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for delicious updates!

Sugar Plum Chocolates – Pride Project Assortment Box

Still unsure how to celebrate pride month? Try our Assortment Box, which lets you try each of the Pride Project goodies, and you can decide for yourself which you like best. Or maybe you can’t choose and you like them all! Hey, whatever makes you happy. I mean, variety is the spice of life, right? Or in this case, the sweetness of life.

To honor Pride Month, a portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to Point Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the LGBTQ community.

True Scoops Ice Cream

If you want to create your own fun summer treat without buying more kitchen gadgets, get True Scoops ice cream and toppings. These are shelf stable ice cream and topping mixes. The best part is that no ice cream maker is required. Just add half & half, whisk, churn or blend and freeze. It’s really that simple.

It makes a great family activity and is Gluten Free, Peanut Free and Kosher Certified. They have classic ice cream flavors (vanilla bean, chocolate, and strawberry), some delicious topping mixes (hot fudge, and salted butterscotch) and your can top off your creation with their fun sprinkle mix!

Tezahn

Tezahn is a natural herbal cold infusion that instantly transforms plain water into a therapeutic immunity booster. The infusion relaxes your mind & body; keeping you rejuvenated & uplifted all day. Made with 100% organic herbs and spices, the beverage is convenient to make, easy to carry around, and refreshing to drink – motivating you to drink more water throughout the day!

Tezahn is available in three delightful infusion varieties, including Ginger and Jaggery, Tulsi and Spices and Mint and Turmeric.

A refreshing, guilt-free thirst quencher, Tezahn can be effortlessly integrated into your busy daily routine to support a healthy lifestyle.

Jelly Belly Gum

Try one of the four fruity, fun flavors from Jelly Belly Gum this summer! They have four true to life favorite flavors from the iconic Jelly Belly Jelly Bean line in a longer lasting gum format – perfect for road trips or other fun summer outings! All four flavors include: Very Cherry, Berry Blue, Island Punch or Watermelon.

Summer Fashion

Dooney & Bourke Alto Matalia Tote

Brighten up your workday when you are stuck in the office this summer with this beautifully crafted hand bag. A structured tote with outside slip pocket, inside zipper section and a cell phone pocket. It is crafted from fine grain Italian leather and is perfect for work and going out with friends. It comes in a variety of colors including steel blue, clementine, red and more!

XTRATUF Women’s Sharkbyte Eco Deck Shoes

The XTRATUF Sharkbyte gets a “green” refresh with an all new upper material made from ECONYL®. ECONYL® is 100% regenerated nylon fiber made from fishnets and other nylon waste. The Sharkbyte deck shoe is lightweight and designed to be versatile enough to wear on and off the boat. It features a rear pull tab for easy on, and a reinforced leather panel at the heel for easy off. They not only look and feel great, but also keep you safe and sure-footed, thanks to our signature non-marking, slip-resistant chevron outsole as featured on our iconic Legacy Boots.

Woolybubs Newbie

Meet the Woolybubs Newbie. We designed your baby’s first pair of shoes for epic crawls, wild wobbles, and spectacular spills. Not only are they super cute, but they’re the world’s first biodegradable baby shoe. So don’t feel bad when your baby outgrows these because they’re not headed for a landfill.

These Days – Summer Clothing

These Days has your getaway collection for a summer of on-trend fashions and warm-weather fun. For that trip to Hawaii, European excursion, weekend getaway, or staycation, you’ll look gorgeous wearing a label from this online clothing boutique filled with many options for your varied excursions. Summer is a great time to curate your wardrobe to be on trend with These Days. The stylish NYC-based brand is here to ensure that every selection is perfect for your outing, keeping the Gen Z and millennial crowd fashion-forward and looking sassy from head to toe. Leave it to These Days to spot the trends and deliver them to your doorstep. You’ll know what’s in for summer 2022 because you’ll be wearing it!

