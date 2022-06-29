Spread the love

Here comes July 4th, and Splash Magazines Worldwide is sharing recipes that have been sent to us to help you celebrate. We wish you a very happy holiday celebration. And there is more.

El Tigre from Pasote Tequila

Pasote Tequila is a clean, handcrafted, Jalisco Highlands tequila, sourced from 100% estate-grown blue agave using pure production methods. Pasote is made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave, which is harvested in the Jalisco Highlands. That mountainous terroir means less water is available, which causes the agave to work harder for its survival. That stress allows more flavor to develop, which leads to greater complexity and fruit extraction from the agave in the final product, all culminating in the clean finish that Pasote fans have come to know and appreciate.

Pasote will make its Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo in partnership with this new distillery:

Pasote Blanco (SRP $49) – Utterly clean and clear, with an exquisitely bright mouthfeel. Sweet notes of cooked agave, fresh herbs, and citrus fruit lead to a balanced finish of subtle pineapple. The label features the Aztec sun god, Tonatiuh. Patron of warriors, he blessed humans with warmth and fertility but in return demanded live sacrifices.

Pasote Reposado (SRP $59) – Aged a minimum of four months. With a straw hue, aromas of roasted agave, ripe coconut, and sweet vanillin are laced with succulent flavors of light caramel, dry fruits and roasted nuts. The label features an Aztec jaguar warrior.

Pasote Añejo (SRP $69) – Aged a minimum of 12 months. The Añejo is a luscious tequila that benefits from long aging in American oak. Its finely nuanced complexity is marked by a velvety smooth texture flecked with smoked nuts, coffee, and a persistently long finish. The label features an Aztec eagle warrior, the most feared fighters.

EL TIGRE

1 OZ. PASOTE BLANCO

1.5 OZ. BOZAL ENSAMBLE

.25 OZ. APERITIVO LIQUEUR

.75 OZ. PASSIONFRUIT SYRUP

.5 OZ. FRESH LIME JUICE

1 OZ. WTRMLN JUICE

Combine all ingredients, shake with ice and strain over large ice cubes in a glass rimmed with Tajin and sesame seeds.

Pasote Tequila is available nationally for purchase via the 3 Badge wholesale tier, and consumers can visit pasotetequila.com to discover Pasote vendors in their area.

Uncle Val’s Gin – AKA the perfect way to spice up Fourth of July! Whether it’s shaken or stirred, kickoff the Fourth of July with a classic gin-infused cocktail can choose from four of Uncle Val’s distinctive gins – Botanical, Restorative, Zested and Peppered Gin (each priced at SRP $39) – created by brand owner (and father of four!) August Sebastiani. Inspired by the hooch Sebastiani’s Zio Valerio (AKA Uncle Val) used to make out of his garden’s fresh produce, Uncle Val’s Gin was crafted to be enjoyed with food – uniquely smooth, its intriguing infusions make this the rare gin one can enjoy even neat or on the rocks.

In addition to the classic, ice-cold, vermouth-washed martini, here is an enticing gin-forward recipe your readers can try at home:

Bee’s Knees

2 oz. Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Honey Syrup

2 pinches of Fennel Pollen

3 Dashes Bitter Queens Norcal Nancy Eucalyptus Bitters

Build gin, lemon, honey syrup and bitters in shaker tin with ice, shake for 7-8 seconds. Strain with Hawthorne strainer through double strainer into a small, chilled coupe glass.

This Independence Day (July 4th), show off your patriotic pride with flavorful and festive refreshments from the country’s best-selling American Single Malt – Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey.

Carefully crafted domestically in Denver with Rocky Mountain ingredients, both Stranahan’s Original (ReserveBar / Drizly) and Blue Peak (ReserveBar / Drizly) bring bold, rich, and nuanced flavors to these refreshed seasonal whiskey cocktails! Share these summer-themed sips and batch the recipes for the perfect pitch-in for your upcoming holiday backyard barbecue or poolside party.

Lemon Liberty Refresher

Ingredients:

1.5 Stranahan’s Blue Peak Available on Drizly and Reserve Bar

.5 oz Toasted Coconut Liqueur

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Dry Sparkling Wine

Highball glassware

Lemon

Nutmeg

Instructions: Combine Stranahan’s Blue Peak, toasted coconut liqueur, lemon juice in a shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with dry sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon wheel and grated nutmeg.

Cherry Bomb Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Stranahan’s Original Available on Drizly and Reserve Bar

.5 oz Sweet Vermouth

.75 simple syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

2 bar spoons cranberry preserve

Egg ehite

Italian bitters

Lemon oil

Cherries

Instructions: Combine Stranahan’s Original, sweet Vermouth, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberry preserve and egg white in a shaker. Shake and strain into glass over ice and garnish with cranberries on prick and lemon oil. Add a dash of italian bitters and stir. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with brandied cherry.



OPIHR ORIENTAL SPICED GIN, A FEMALE OWNED EXOTIC BOTANICAL GIN: Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin, a woman-made spiced London dry gin made with botanicals found along the Ancient Spice Route: from Morocco to Malaysia. Incredibly refreshing, this gin makes light, bright cocktails that are perfect for celebrating with Mom as well as serve as a great gift for the spirit-loving Mama in your life.

Available at caskers.com for $34.99 as well as any fine wine and spirits retailer in the US.