Summertime and Las Vegas are the perfect combination. Add the Fourth of July and you have one long and amazing weekend that has more things to do than you could think possible. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorite things coming up in 2022 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Resorts World Las Vegas is celebrating its one-year anniversary with spectacular entertainment, food and beverage specials, exclusive room offers and more. As the first resort to be built on the Strip in over a decade, the luxury property has accomplished an incredible amount in its first year. From launching multiple successful residencies with A-list talent, to introducing new technology and being home to some of the best new restaurants the city has to offer, Resorts World Las Vegas has made an immediate impact across the destination since it opened its doors on June 24, 2021.

For all special anniversary offerings please see below:

Room Offering:

Now through Monday, July 4, guests can receive a special anniversary rate when booking a room Las Vegas Hilton or Conrad Las Vegas. More information and booking options can be found here.

Entertainment:

Thursday, June 30 Politik at Zouk Nightclub



Friday, July 1 Cash Cash at AYU Dayclub Zedd at Zouk Nightclub Anuel AA at AYU Nights as part of the Summer Nights Concert Series



Saturday, July 2 Tiësto at AYU Dayclub UFC 276 viewing party hosted at Redtail Louis the Child and Charly Jordan at Zouk Nightclub for the official UFC Official After Party



Sunday, July 3 Cheat Codes and Madds at AYU Dayclub for the UFC Official Pool Party with meet and greets Duke Dumont, Eli & Fur and Kid Funk at Zouk Nightclub



Eat & Drink

Beginning Friday, June 24 through Monday, July 4, Resorts World Las Vegas restaurants and bars will celebrate with specialty menu offerings including:



FUHU: The Asian vibe dining restaurant will feature two special offerings to ring in the anniversary including: Cocktail The Tiësto Toast – made with gold dusted St. Germain and prosecco ($18). Dessert The Tiger’s Tale – Vanilla custard made with fresh cherries, lychee granita and micro sponge ($14).



The Asian vibe dining restaurant will feature two special offerings to ring in the anniversary including: Here Kitty Kitty: The resort’s speakeasy will offer a special anniversary cocktail, “ The Hidden Gem ,” made with gin and pomegranate sour topped with gold dust ($21).



The resort’s speakeasy will offer a special anniversary cocktail, “ ,” made with gin and pomegranate sour topped with gold dust ($21). ¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia: Ray Garcia’s signature Mexican restaurant will serve three specialty dishes to celebrate the occasion. The offerings consist of: Lobster Tacos – Maine lobster, Iberico chorizo, yuzu kosho, avocado crema, red beet escabeche ($31) Bone-In Ribeye – 24 oz. USDA prime 28-day aged beef from Flannery Beef ($89) Flowers of Chihuahua – Sotol Blanco, ancho reyes verde, cucumber, lime, agave, micro cilantro, chili lime rim ($22)



Ray Garcia’s signature Mexican restaurant will serve three specialty dishes to celebrate the occasion. The offerings consist of: Carversteak: The critically acclaimed steakhouse from Carver Road Hospitality will feature a commemorative dessert, the Butter Scotch Sundae with a delectable butterscotch sundae made with warm toffee sauce ($15). For an additional $18, diners can pair their dessert with Stambecco Amaro.

For more information on all one-year anniversary offerings please visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/one-year/

The Entertainment Capital of the World celebrates everything red, white and blue throughout the Independence Day weekend. Visitors can honor the Fourth of July holiday with entertainment, fireworks, poolside parties and more throughout the celebratory weekend.

For a quick and convenient transportation option during the busy weekend, the Las Vegas Monorail offers a variety of tickets from single rides to multi-day passes. With seven stations along the Strip, passengers can easily access all the exciting activities taking place throughout the destination. To purchase tickets or for more information visit lvmonorail.com.

For more Fourth of July fun and summer entertainment, check out VisitLasVegas.com.